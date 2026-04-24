Check out all the best players from this weekend's VFL, SANFL and WAFL action

L-R: Reef McInnes, Peter Ladhams, Bobby Hill. Pictures: AFL Photos

STATE Leagues around the country are in action for 2026, and we'll bring you a wrap of all the action.

Check out how your team fared in the VFL, WAFL and SANFL this weekend.

>> CHECK OUT THE VFL FIXTURE OR VFLW FIXTURE TO STREAM LIVE GAMES

State league affiliate: Adelaide (SANFL)

This weekend: North Adelaide v Adelaide at Revo Fitness Oval, Saturday April 25, 2.10pm ACST

State league affiliate: Brisbane (VFL)

This weekend: Brisbane v Port Melbourne at Brighton Homes Arena, Sunday April 26, 10am AEST

MATCH CENTRE Check out all the stats from Brisbane's clash

State league affiliate: Carlton (VFL)

This weekend: Tasmania v Carlton at Ninja Stadium, Saturday April 25, 7.10pm AEST

MATCH CENTRE Check out all the stats from Carlton's clash

State league affiliate: Collingwood (VFL)

This weekend: Collingwood v Essendon at Victoria Park, Friday April 24, 1.05pm AEST

MATCH CENTRE Check out all the stats from Collingwood's clash

Collingwood livewire Bobby Hill made a successful return to footy, but the club will be sweating on scans for Reef McInnes after what appeared to be another serious knee injury.

McInnes was visibly upset after slumping to the ground during the first quarter of the Pies' win over Essendon. He lay on the turf for several minutes clutching his left knee before being helped off the field by trainers.

The 23-year-old has only recently returned to footy after suffering an ACL injury to his right knee in the round two AFL win over the Western Bulldogs last season.

Hill gathered 11 disposals and kicked a goal in his first match at any level since last August, following a period where he was away from the club for personal reasons.

Welcome back, Bobby 🙌



🎥: Watch the Smithy’s VFL live and free on the AFL website and AFL Live Official App: https://t.co/3V9lTkSGTM pic.twitter.com/oakC3j5qd2 — VFL / VFLW (@VFL) April 24, 2026

Hill suffered a cut above his eye early in the game before reappearing with a bandage around his head. The 2023 Norm Smith medallist played managed minutes as he builds his fitness.

Jack Buller (five goals, 16 disposals) and Charlie West (four goals, nine marks) were a powerful combination in attack for the Pies, with Lachie Sullivan adding three majors from 16 touches.

Ed Allan racked up 31 disposals, seven tackles and six clearances, while first-year player Sam Swadling had 24 touches and six marks.

Harvey Harrison (20 disposals, 11 tackles) and Jakob Ryan (19) were also busy, with Noah Howes picking up 16 disposals and eight marks after successfully beating a rough conduct charge last week.

Joel Cochran (15), Tew Jiath (14), Zavier Maher (17, one goal), Iliro Smit (10, one goal), Tyan Prindable (13) and Jai Saxena (four, one goal) were other AFL-listed players in action.

State league affiliate: Essendon (VFL)

This weekend: Collingwood v Essendon at Victoria Park, Friday April 24, 1.05pm AEST

MATCH CENTRE Check out all the stats from Essendon's clash

Small forward Hussein El Achkar did his best to get Essendon over the line in its VFL clash on Friday, but his four goals (and three behinds) weren't enough as the Bombers went down by 11 points.

Hussien El Achkar curls it through 🎯



🎥: Watch the Smithy’s VFL live and free on the AFL website and AFL Live Official App: https://t.co/3V9lTkSGTM pic.twitter.com/kjgaQJlh27 — VFL / VFLW (@VFL) April 24, 2026

Nik Cox is pushing for his first senior game since late 2024 and did his chances no harm with 18 disposals, seven marks and a goal, with fellow 2020 first-round draftee Charlie Perkins also impressing with 23 touches.

Zak Johnson also had the ball 23 times.

Goals were shared around, with Liam McMahon (eight disposals) slotting three, while Matt Guelfi and Jayden Nguyen each had two goals from 16 touches.

What a finish, by Jayden Nguyen!



🎥: Watch the Smithy’s VFL live and free on the AFL website and AFL Live Official App: https://t.co/3V9lTkSGTM pic.twitter.com/mNNbEIJIqF — VFL / VFLW (@VFL) April 24, 2026

After being re-signed pre-season as a rookie, Will Setterfield is keeping his name in the senior discussion with 25 disposals and a team-high eight clearances.

Other senior-listed Dons included Max Kondogiannis (14 touches), Kayle Gerreyn (15, six marks) and Rhys Unwin (eight).

State league affiliate: Peel Thunder (WAFL)

This weekend: Subiaco v Peel Thunder at Sullivan Logistics Stadium, Saturday April 25, 2.30pm AWST

State league affiliate: Geelong (VFL)

This weekend: No match

State league affiliate: Gold Coast (VFL)

This weekend: St Kilda v Gold Coast at RSEA Park, Sunday April 26, 2.05pm AEST

MATCH CENTRE Check out all the stats from Gold Coast's clash

State league affiliate: GWS Giants (VFL)

This weekend: Greater Western Sydney v North Melbourne at Tom Wills Oval, Sunday April 26, 9.30am AEST

MATCH CENTRE Check out all the stats from Greater Western Sydney's clash

State league affiliate: Box Hill Hawks (VFL)

This weekend: Sandringham v Box Hill at Trevor Barker Beach Oval, Sunday April 26, 12.05pm AEST

MATCH CENTRE Check out all the stats from Box Hill's clash

State league affiliate: Casey Demons (VFL)

This weekend: Casey Demons v Richmond at Casey Fields, Saturday April 25, 1.05pm AEST

MATCH CENTRE Check out all the stats from Casey's clash

State league affiliate: North Melbourne (VFL)

This weekend: Greater Western Sydney v North Melbourne at Tom Wills Oval, Sunday April 26, 9.30am AEST

MATCH CENTRE Check out all the stats from North Melbourne's clash

State league affiliate: Port Adelaide Magpies (SANFL)

This weekend: Norwood v Port Adelaide at Coopers Stadium, Friday April 24, 7.40pm ACST

State league affiliate: Richmond (VFL)

This weekend: Casey Demons v Richmond at Casey Fields, Saturday April 25, 1.05pm AEST

MATCH CENTRE Check out all the stats from Richmond's clash

State league affiliate: St Kilda (VFL)

This weekend: St Kilda v Gold Coast at RSEA Park, Sunday April 26, 2.05pm AEST

MATCH CENTRE Check out all the stats from St Kilda's clash

State league affiliate: Sydney (VFL)

This weekend: Footscray v Sydney at Mission Whitten Oval, Friday April 24, 11.05am AEST

MATCH CENTRE Check out all the stats from Sydney's clash

With Brodie Grundy starring at senior level, Peter Ladhams is biding his time in the state league, but the big ruckman couldn't have done much more to impress than his VFL performance on Friday.

The 28-year-old racked up 40 disposals - including a whopping 19 clearances - along with 47 hitouts, five marks, three tackles and a goal in Sydney's 59-point win over the Western Bulldogs.

Peter Ladhams out of the ruck!



🎥: Watch the Smithy’s VFL live and free on the AFL website and AFL Live Official App: https://t.co/3V9lTkSGTM pic.twitter.com/GCF4BQ9uub — VFL / VFLW (@VFL) April 24, 2026

First-year draftee Jevan Phillipou starred down forward with five goals from 14 disposals, with Hayden McLean also slotting five majors from 14 touches.

It's the Jevan Phillipou Show at Mission Whitten Oval 🤹‍♂️



🎥: Watch the Smithy’s VFL live and free on the AFL website and AFL Live Official App: https://t.co/3V9lTkSGTM pic.twitter.com/IHM5hYF2iW — VFL / VFLW (@VFL) April 24, 2026

Caiden Cleary dished off 27 handballs in his 37 disposals, and Corey Warner responded to being dropped with 28 touches and a goal.

After a 2016 premiership reunion on Thursday night, former Bulldog defender Joel Hamling kicked two goals from 21 disposals and nine marks, Jesse Dattoli (14 touches) also kicked two goals, while Patrick Snell (18) and Tom Hanily (23) each kicked one.

Noah Chamberlain was busy with 17 disposals, Harry Kyle had 10 and veteran Lewis Melican finished with 13 touches.

State league affiliate: West Coast (WAFL)

This weekend: West Coast v Swan Districts at Mineral Resources Park, Sunday April 26, 1.10pm AWST

State league affiliate: Footscray (VFL)

This weekend: Footscray v Sydney at Mission Whitten Oval, Friday April 24, 11.05am AEST

MATCH CENTRE Check out all the stats from Footscray's clash

Luke Cleary was the busiest of the Western Bulldogs in action for Footscray on Friday, gathering 26 disposals in a disappointing 59-point loss to Sydney.

Former Saint Nick Coffield was also busy as he looks for his first senior game since round 18 last year, picking up 22 disposals and seven marks, Laitham Vandermeer another getting amongst it with 23 touches.

Will Darcy kicked two goals from limited possessions, with fellow father-son tall Jordan Croft finishing with eight touches on his return to the state league.

Will Darcy opens the scoring at Mission Whitten Oval 🔥



🎥: Watch the Smithy’s VFL live and free on the AFL website and AFL Live Official App: https://t.co/3V9lTkSGTM pic.twitter.com/55UyMaXkYq — VFL / VFLW (@VFL) April 24, 2026

Rookie defender-turned-forward Zac Walker also kicked two goals.

Harvey Gallagher slotted one major score from 14 disposals, Luke Kennedy had 18 touches and Lachlan Carmichael 17, with Lachie McNeil (15) the only other senior Dog in action.