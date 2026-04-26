St Kilda was clinical in its 101-point win over West Coast

Rowan Marshall celebrates after kicking a goal during the match between St Kilda and West Coast at Marvel Stadium in round seven, 2026. Picture: Getty Images

ST KILDA has made light work of West Coast to clinch a 101-point win at Marvel Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

The Saints struggled to make the most of their opportunities in the first half but put the foot down after the main break to run away with the 22.11 (143) to 5.12 (42) victory.

SAINTS v EAGLES Full match coverage and stats

Both teams came into the match with the same 2-4 record, but the Saints looked a class above a young Eagles side. It was the Saints' highest score under Ross Lyon in his second stint at the helm and their first 100-plus point win in 10 seasons.

Saints livewire Jack Higgins booted five goals, while Callum Wilkie was a wall in defence, finishing with an incredible 16 marks and 25 disposals.

Willem Duursma (25 disposals, 11 marks, three clearances) was among the Eagles' better players.

More to come

ST KILDA 3.4 7.10 14.11 22.11 (143)

WEST COAST 0.3 1.6 5.10 5.12 (42)

Crowd: 29,070 at Marvel Stadium