Follow all the action from Sunday's round seven games

Tim Kelly and Marcus Windhager during the round ten match between West Coast and Saint Kilda at Optus Stadium, May 18, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

ST KILDA gets a chance for a much-needed win when it welcomes West Coast to Marvel Stadium on Sunday.

The Saints (2-4) are perhaps the hardest side in the competition to nail down as a pair of spirited defeats to Brisbane and most recently Adelaide sit alongside less than convincing victories over Greater Western Sydney and Port Adelaide in the past month.

SAINTS v EAGLES Follow it LIVE

Signs of improvement are shining through, but the Saints need to make hay while facing the Eagles, Blues and Tigers over the next four weeks.

Veteran defender Dougal Howard has been recalled for his second senior match this year, with the versatile Anthony Caminiti joining him, the pair replacing Hugh Boxshall (omitted) and Liam Stocker (injured).

West Coast (2-4) continued to take tentative steps along the rebuild path as it matched the top-class Fremantle midfield for much of the Western Derby and even had more inside 50s.

The Eagles might have lacked the polish and firepower to make the most of their times in control of territory against their rivals, but only need to hit the scoreboard more to challenge a Saints outfit that they upset last year.

Veteran forward Jamie Cripps has been omitted as has former Crow Harry Schoenberg, with promising young tall Archer Reid ruled out with a knee injury.

Malakai Champion, Ryan Maric and Jack Williams come into the side.

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Brisbane will be out to bounce back when it hosts Adelaide at the Gabba.

The Lions (3-3) might have learned across their past seven campaigns as a top-four contender that the end of the season is more important than the start, but there is still reason for a hint of concern after a less than convincing opening to this year.

LIONS v CROWS Follow it LIVE

Two of the two-time reigning premiers' losses have been by under a goal, but they might be more worried by giving up 100 points in each of their three defeats.

Brisbane has made three changes for the game, losing Noah Answerth and Jarrod Berry to injury, and dropping Zane Zakostelsky.

Ruckman Darcy Fort and James Tunstill return to the side, and Conor McKenna has been named for his first senior game of the year.

Adelaide (3-3) is still to prove that it can consistently beat the fellow top-four hopefuls, but should be buoyed by hanging on for victory by the narrowest of margins against St Kilda after three losses in thrillers this year.

The Crows have a history of close encounters against the Lions, with their five matches since 2023 split 2-2 and a draw, and decided by an average of under eight points.

Skipper Jordan Dawson is a welcome inclusion after missing last week's clash due to a family tragedy, and Toby Murray comes back in for his second game following a round one debut.

Impressive recruit Alex Neal-Bullen misses through injury while Luke Nankervis has been omitted.

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North Melbourne has shown improvement to begin 2026 but faces a bigger test with a clash against Greater Western Sydney in Canberra.

Greater Western Sydney (2-4) was left frustrated as it challenged ladder-leading rivals Sydney but failed to make the most of its opportunities with wayward kicking for goal.

GIANTS v KANGAROOS Follow it LIVE

The Giants are at risk of losing touch with the finals contenders as they wait for more of their cavalry to return from injury but can kickstart their campaign against a Roos outfit they have beaten four consecutive times by an average of 43 points.

Adam Kingsley has swung the changes, dropping Callum Brown, Jake Riccardi, Harry Rowston and Toby McMullin, while Joe Fonti is out suspended.

Some big names come back in, including key-forward duo Aaron Cadman and Jesse Hogan, former skipper Stephen Coniglio, Brent Daniels and James Leake.

North Melbourne (4-2) continues to put a lean period behind it and separate itself from the lesser lights after running away to its heaviest victory since 2019 in a thumping win over Richmond.

The Kangaroos have shown that they are ready to leap over the sides likely out of finals contention but will get a clearer picture of where they sit with the Giants, Cats, Swans, Crows and Suns to come.

Important ruckman Tristan Xerri returns from a lengthy suspension and young gun Finn O'Sullivan also comes back after recovering from a jaw injury, the pair replacing Callum Coleman-Jones and Tom Blamires.