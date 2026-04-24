After a horror 2025 Reef McInnes has suffered another serious knee injury that will end his season

Reef McInnes during a Collingwood training session at Olympic Park Oval, March 5, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

COLLINGWOOD has been hit by bad news on the eve of its Anzac Day clash with young defender Reef McInnes sustaining an ACL injury in Friday's VFL game against Essendon.

McInnes left the field in the first quarter, with scans late this afternoon confirming the injury to his left knee.

McInnes' 2025 season was devastated when he injured his right knee, also an ACL, after taking big steps towards securing a regular senior spot.

Magpies' general manager of football Charlie Gardiner said the club would support the 23-year-old throughout his recovery.

"Reef’s injury is incredibly disappointing news, particularly given the commitment and hard work he has put in over the past 12 months to return from his right ACL," Gardiner said.

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"He's an outstanding character and has shown enormous resilience and positivity to get back to playing. While this is undoubtedly a difficult setback, our entire program will be behind Reef every step of the way during his recovery."

Collingwood took McInnes with pick no.23 in the 2020 draft.

He has played 23 games since his debut in 2022, but has failed to play more than nine games in a season.