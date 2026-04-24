Follow all the action from Friday night's clash between the Tigers and Demons

Changkuoth Jiath and Steely Green pose during the Anzac Day media opportunity at The Shrine of Remembrance on April 7, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

MELBOURNE has been a surprise packet this season and gets a chance to claim a fifth win of the season when it takes on struggling Richmond on Anzac Day Eve.

Richmond (0-6) did itself few favours as it challenged the improving North Melbourne throughout much of the first half but failed to make the most of its chances to have 2.12 on the scoreboard at the main break.

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The defeat takes the Tigers to an 0-6 start for the first time since 2010 as injuries continue to mount with stalwarts like Tim Taranto now joining a host of young hopes on the sidelines.

Melbourne (4-2) responded to a shock defeat to Essendon in the best possible way as it held off reigning back-to-back premiers Brisbane to win a showstopper at the MCG.

The new-look Demons pulled off the victory with the inclusion of a host of fresh faces and a game plan that helped them reach triple figures for the fourth time this season after only hitting the mark five times last year.

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Richmond has made five changes for the clash, recalling veterans Tom Lynch and Jacob Hopper, while handing debuts to Sam Cumming and Tom Burton.

The Dees have selected Changkuoth Jiath to replace Harrison Petty.