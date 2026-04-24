The teams for Sunday's round seven matches are in

L-R: Jake Riccardi, Finn O'Sullivan, Malakai Champion. Pictures: AFL Photos

GREATER Western Sydney has regained four of its best players including forwards Aaron Cadman and Jesse Hogan for its important clash with North Melbourne in Canberra on Sunday.

The two key forwards are joined by veteran Stephen Coniglio and speedster Brent Daniels among five ins, with Jake Riccardi and Callum Brown both dropped to make way.

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The Roos welcome back ruck Tristan Xerri from suspension and young mid Finn O'Sullivan (jaw), with Callum Coleman-Jones and first-year defender Tom Blamires going out.

In Sunday's early game, West Coast veteran Jamie Cripps and midfielder Harry Schoenberg have both been dropped, while Malakai Champion, Ryan Maric and Jack Williams come into the side to face St Kilda at Marvel Stadium.

The Saints have added talls Dougal Howard and Anthony Caminiti to replace Hugh Boxshall and Liam Stocker.

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And in the mid-afternoon match, Brisbane has added Conor McKenna and James Tunstill in place of injured regulars Noah Answerth and Jarrod Berry to face Adelaide at the Gabba.

The Crows welcome back skipper Jordan Dawson after family tragedy, while Alex Neal-Bullen (knee) and Luke Nankervis (omitted) are out.

SUNDAY, APRIL 26

St Kilda v West Coast at Marvel Stadium, 1.10pm AEST

ST KILDA

In: D.Howard, A.Caminiti

Out: H.Boxshall (omitted), L.Stocker (Injured)

WEST COAST

In: M.Champion, R.Maric, J.Williams

Out: J.Cripps (omitted), A.Reid (knee), H.Schoenberg (omitted)

Brisbane v Adelaide at the Gabba, 3.15pm AEST

BRISBANE

In: D.Fort, C.McKenna, J.Tunstill

Out: N.Answerth (concussion), J.Berry (calf), Z.Zakostelsky (omitted)

ADELAIDE

In: J.Dawson, T.Murray

Out: A.Neal-Bullen (knee), L.Nankervis (omitted)

Greater Western Sydney v North Melbourne at Manuka Oval, 4.40pm AEST

GREATER WESTERN SYDNEY

In: B.Daniels, A.Cadman, J.Hogan, J.Leake, S.Coniglio

Out: C.Brown (omitted), J.Fonti (suspension), J.Riccardi (omitted), H.Rowston (omitted), T.McMullin (omitted)

NORTH MELBOURNE

In: T.Xerri, F.O'Sullivan

Out: C.Coleman-Jones (managed), T.Blamires (omitted)