Follow all the action from Thursday night's clash between the Western Bulldogs and Adelaide

Riley Thilthorpe marks the ball ahead of Rory Lobb during the R18 match between the Western Bulldogs and Adelaide at Marvel Stadium on July 12, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

THE RESURGENT Western Bulldogs and in-form Adelaide open round 14 on Thursday night.

The Bulldogs (8-5) have put an injury-riddled stretch behind them and climbed back into the top six after overrunning Hawthorn in a thriller to make it three wins on the trot.

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The Dogs have found a blend of grit and composure to lift when games are on the line with six of their eight victories this season coming by a goal or less.

Adelaide (7-5) returned from its bye to claim its first big scalp of the season and stay in touch with the top six with a victory over Geelong by the narrowest of margins.

The Crows have now won six of their past eight matches and could leapfrog the Bulldogs with another win at a venue where they are undefeated since 2023.

The teams met in round two, when the Bulldogs won a thriller by six points at Adelaide Oval.

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The Crows have regained star Riley Thilthorpe, who is back from suspension, for the clash while Nick Murray and Luke Pedlar also return. Taylor Walker (suspension), Callum Ah Chee (hamstring) and Jordon Butts (calf) are all out.

The Bulldogs have made just one change - Luke Kennedy, the No.62 pick in the 2024 Telstra AFL Draft, comes into the side for his debut, replacing Lachie McNeil (concussion).