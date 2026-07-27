Rowan Marshall before round 20 between North Melbourne and St Kilda at Marvel Stadium, July 26, 2026. Picture: Getty Images

FANTASY has thrown up plenty is issues this season. Almost weekly forced trades – Nic Newman and Finn Callaghan could be added to the list this round – but the value of a healthy bench was evident on Sunday afternoon.

Just minutes before the start of North Melbourne v St Kilda, Rowan Marshall was withdrawn from the Saints' line up following back spasms.

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For many coaches, they 'ate a donut', taking a zero as there was no cover for the RUCK/FWD.

Some were able to take their emergency. None 'luckier' than Warnie who had Lachie Blakiston's 72 to replace the DNP. The Bombers’ career-high score came at a perfect time.

Newman's early injury saw the new time on ground rule come into play. Introduced at the start of this season, if a player has less than 50 per cent time on ground, they will be replaced by the emergency for their line if the score is higher. Enter Hugo Hall-Kahan's 72 for a number of coaches who have maintained solid bench cover.

Fantasy finals start this week for default leagues with a top eight, or those playing a four-week finals system. Calvin, Roy and Warnie run through a series of trade options as we hit the last stage of the Fantasy season.

The Traders answer plenty of your questions and reveal their tentative moves ahead of round 21.

Listen to the AFL Fantasy Podcast with The Traders at Apple Podcasts and Spotify.

Episode guide

0:30 - The Traders’ round 20 scores.

3:15 - Lucky Dawg.

9:30 - Crypto.com Trades of the Week

11:10 - Votes for the Cash Cow of the Year.

12:40 - News of the week.

17:00 - Tag watch.

20:00 - Defender trade options.

25:00 - Midfielder trade options.

30:30 - Forward trade options.

33:15 - Ruck trade options.

40:20 - Most popular trades and The Traders’ early moves.

42:15 - Questions from social media - follow @AFLFantasy on X, @aflfantasy on Instagram and like the Official AFL Fantasy facebook page.

Get expert advice from The Traders during the season in the Fantasy Hub. Follow AFL Fantasy on X and Instagram and 'like' the Facebook page to join in the conversation.