Murphy Reid is on the verge of signing on with Fremantle until the end of 2032 on a fresh deal

Murphy Reid in action during the match between Fremantle and West Coast at Optus Stadium in round 20, 2026. Picture: Getty Images

FREMANTLE sensation Murphy Reid is poised to sign a contract extension at the Dockers for the long term in a huge boost for the club as it sets its sights on an inaugural premiership this year.

Reid is currently signed until the end of 2029, having recommitted for an extra two years in June last year.

However after claiming last year's Telstra AFL Rising Star and being a genuine contender for this year's All-Australian team in his second AFL season, AFL.com.au can reveal the Dockers are set to sign Reid until the end of 2032 on a fresh deal.

Fresh from his Glendinning-Allan Medal as the best player in last week's western derby, the additional three years will take Reid to the end of his eighth season at the Dockers, which will be when he hits free agency at the club.

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The reward of the new deal will see the brilliant midfielder and half-forward get a significant pay rise from the end of 2027, when his initial standard Collective Bargaining Agreement three-year contract ends.

Reid, who the Dockers selected at pick No.17 at the 2024 draft, couldn't have enjoyed a better start to his AFL career.

He is yet to miss a game since arriving at the club, playing 43 consecutive since his remarkable debut where he booted four goals in a quarter in round one last year.

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He became the fourth Docker to win the Rising Star and was voted the best first year player in the competition, and has taken his game up several notches this season with more midfield time, where his creativity, running, ball use and game sense have made him one of Fremantle's most important players in their push to this year's flag.

Reid also became the second-youngest player to claim the Glendinning-Allan Medal when he had 26 disposals and a goal in Fremantle's 70-point win over West Coast on Friday night.

Reid was drafted from the Sandringham Dragons and told AFL.com.au earlier this year he had quickly settled into life in Perth as soon as he was selected.

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"I didn't really clock leading into it that I was going interstate. I just didn't really think about it. When it happened there was a bit of shock. I was so excited and it was a lifelong dream, but there was so much stuff going through your head at once," he said.

"As soon as it happens, it's like 'What am I going to do? When's it happening? When am I moving? How am I going to keep talking to my mates? What will I do with my family?' There's so much that you're thinking about.

"But props to Fremantle, I moved in with Andy Brayshaw and ever since I've moved I've never looked back. I absolutely love it here."