While Murphy Reid has quickly become one of the most exciting players in the competition, it's his cool and calm nature that sets him apart

Murphy Reid. Picture: AFL Photos. Design: LB Graphics

MURPHY Reid's teammates joke about how relaxed he is pre-game. As the changerooms chaos builds up to running out onto the field, as music blares and voices raise, Reid stays calm. In his understated way, Reid prepares for maximum impact with minimum fuss. If he's been flustered as an AFL player in his short career, we're yet to see it.

"I'm pretty lucky. There's a lot of boys who get pretty worked up and you can't really control it. But you talk to the boys and I'm pretty relaxed pre-game. Some coaches take the piss out of me and I used to get called 'Casuals' last year," the Fremantle dynamo told AFL.com.au.

"It started with my forward line coach, Jaymie Graham. In my debut game and we went for a little walk in the morning and played some soccer and I was cruising around. I tend to wear baggy clothes and think I'm pretty cool.

"He sent out this message to me saying 'Get off the casuals' and everyone stuck with it. It's fallen off big time this year. Everyone's gone off the train a little bit, which is great. I hated it."

Reid's approach stems from a few things.

"Before a game I just know that I've put in the work during the week, we've put the work in as a team, and it's time for you to express yourself and do what we've talked about. You're not going to get everything right and there's going to be moments where you stuff up and things you forget. But I don't beat myself up about that," he said.

"This year I've been a bit less nonchalant and got to work a bit and the nickname has gone away a little bit."

Murphy Reid during Fremantle's 2026 team photo day at Cockburn ARC. Picture: AFL Photos

As that's disappeared, superlatives have arrived. Reid has quickly become one of the most exciting players in the competition and has not missed a game since being drafted.

He kicked four goals in a quarter on debut, claimed the Rising Star last year as a classy half-forward and this season he is right in contention to be an All-Australian as a key member of the Dockers' top-of-the-ladder start to 2026. All going well, the 19-year-old could play his 50th game later this season as Fremantle fights for a maiden premiership. He's a big reason why.

His increased midfield time, swapping with matchwinner Shai Bolton to be alongside the likes of Caleb Serong, Hayden Young and Andrew Brayshaw, was all part of the pre-season plan.

"I knew I was going to get a bit of extra time. There's obviously the mainstays in there and then a few floating pieces and I knew I was going to be part of the floating pieces," Reid said.

"I've got more exposure and have formed that relationship with 'Bolts' where we work together."

Murphy Reid and Shai Bolton celebrate a goal during the match between Fremantle and Port Adelaide at Optus Stadium in round 11, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

Reid and Bolton both arrived at the Dockers at the same time, with Fremantle securing the two-time premiership Tiger (and the draft pick that landed them Reid) in the same deadline day trade in 2024.

Reid had only been to Perth once before he arrived as a Docker – for one night before Vic Metro played Western Australia earlier that year. His draft night was one of mixed emotions.

"I didn't really clock leading into it that I was going interstate. I just didn't really think about it. When it happened there was a bit of shock. I was so excited and it was a lifelong dream, but there was so much stuff going through your head at once," he said.

"As soon as it happens, it's like 'What am I going to do? When's it happening? When am I moving? How am I going to keep talking to my mates? What will I do with my family?' There's so much that you're thinking about. But props to Fremantle, I moved in with Andy Brayshaw and ever since I've moved I've never looked back. I absolutely love it here."

The Dockers saw the parts of Reid's game that others had overlooked. The brilliant hands. The speed in attack. The ability to read the play. The overhead marking. The capacity to make teammates better. When he got through to pick No.17, having surprisingly lasted that long after a terrific draft year, the Dockers couldn't have typed in his name quick enough, having met with him in draft week for their final interview.

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Already, Reid slipping to deep in the first round has become a piece of draft folklore. What's his view on why?

"I try not to look too much into why. I'm just grateful for what happened after. It's probably for the best as it sparked me to want to prove all those teams wrong and prove Fremantle right," he said.

"And prove them right for taking the chance in picking me because I was sliding, they could have probably been like 'There must be something wrong with this bloke and we're not picking him as well'. But they stuck fat and picked me and I just want to prove them right and play good footy.

"I've been very lucky they've really backed me in and played me and I've been put into an environment where I've been able to flourish. I'm very grateful. Everything happens for a reason and I wouldn't put it any other way."

Murphy Reid with his mum and dad after being selected by Fremantle at the 2024 Telstra AFL Draft. Picture: AFL Photos

Reid has already proven the Dockers right. As well as settling into Perth – he got the keys this week to his new house he recently bought and his family are regular visitors – his impact on the field has been huge. In Champion Data's history since 1999, no player has had more score assists after 37 games (he's ahead of Cyril Rioli and Joel Selwood).

This year he ranks equal fifth for score assists in the competition, and his midfield move (he plays 33 per cent game time as a midfielder and the other 67 per cent as a forward) has seen him take his average disposals from 14.5 last year to 23.5 a game in 2026.

It hasn't been through luck. Last year was an adjustment for Reid as he entered the Dockers' system needing to abide by their structures. He wanted to learn quickly how to fit into what Justin Longmuir and his coaching panel wanted.

"It took me a while to get my head around playing a role and not just going for the ball. There were so many times where I'd be doing the wrong thing but they'd show me the vision and I'd watch it and learn," he said.

"As a small forward you've got to open up space and, to put it simply, run away from the ball to help the midfielders get in running lanes. It was the complete opposite to what I'd done."

Murphy Reid. Pictures: AFL Photos. Design: LB Graphics

Those at Fremantle know Reid can take feedback and use it to improve. This year he has worked closely with midfield assistant and Geelong great Joel Corey, and listened about how he can use his feet, tackling techniques and ways to help yourself in the contest. Corey and Graham aren't afraid to be pointed with him.

It's why he has spent more time in the gym this year – "I'm not sure I'll ever enjoy the gym but I knew I had to change my body shape a little bit," he said – which was complemented by a meal plan in the off-season. Now, in season, he gets to the club extra early in the mornings to work with Brayshaw and Corey in Freo's handball club.

Reid might already be the game's best handballer, with his weighted, over-the-head, lookaway, bullet, bounce-up and precision handballs a big part of his game. One experienced recruiter even said if not for footy, Reid could have been the Australian wicketkeeper his hands were so quick.

"I like pulling the overhead one every now and then, but sometimes I've done it and it doesn't come off. It looks great when it does. A couple of lookaways are always good. Every time I can do one of them and I know it's going to be on, I'll try and pull one out," he said.

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Reid's dad, Marcus, always told him and his brothers that 'You are remembered for what you do with the ball'. It's one reason the Dockers try to get it in Reid's hands as often as possible, despite his age, because he makes the right decisions. If it looks like he can see options before others, that's also how it feels for him.

"A lot of it is instinctive. It's always been my case but I've done a lot of work behind the scenes," he said. "I'm lucky enough that sometimes I can see something before it eventuates and know where someone's going to be. I'm really encouraged by the coaches and the boys to by myself out there and be comfortable and confident.

"There's times where I can be too cute. I'm just kicking myself when I stuff up because I take pride in what I do with the ball."

After a brilliant debut season Reid didn't want to stop. Instead of travelling overseas he returned to Melbourne for a break before getting back to Perth. He gave himself no room to allow a second-year dip.



"There were so many people coming up to me and saying 'It's OK if you might not have as good of a year this year'. But I was just like, 'I'm not going to even think about that'. I wanted to go again. I got excited thinking about how I could better myself," he said.

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Part of Reid's instant appeal with the Dockers army, aside from the purple headband, has been stepping up in big moments in games. Last year saw enough of them, including in the must-win round 24 clash against the Western Bulldogs with his brilliant running goal. His last quarter against St Kilda in round 11 was match winning. His goal against Hawthorn in round nine turned the tide when the Dockers were under the pump. There's more, but we have a word limit.

While others tense up, Reid rocks back.

"I grew up loving my football and my family was a Richmond family and we went to a lot of big games and finals as a young fella with the old boy and my brothers. You remember those guys who perform in big games," he said.

"I have always wanted the ball in my hands in those big moments. I feel like I work hard enough during the week and in off-seasons. Going into every game I don't get nervous because I know that I've done the work and I feel ready for any moment that comes."

One of those times came last year in round 22 against Port Adelaide, when his bouncing goal from the boundary line sparked the Dockers to a come-from-behind win. It was a goal of the year contender, but the feedback from his coaches was that he should have squared it up to the two teammates at the top of the square. Reid laughs now at his response – but stands by the fact he made the right decision.

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"I bit back in the moment, then we had a great laugh about it after. Stuff happens like that. I got the moral of the story that we're looking for better shots for our teammates and being unselfish, and I feel that's the type of player I am anyway. But that did happen, it was pretty funny," he said.

Reid only recently heard the discussion about him being in the mix for the All-Australian team. He would join a rare club this century of players in their second seasons making it, including Nick Daicos, Jeremy Cameron and Chad Wingard, but he's got his mind on other things. While the razzle happens around Reid, he shrugs it off – dare we say it – casually.

"I haven't bought too much into that, unless big 'Vossy' (teammate Patrick Voss) takes the piss at training and says 'Make sure your head's not getting too big, mate'," Reid said.

"That was the first time I'd heard about it when he said it the other week but that's not what I'm playing for. Obviously it's a nice attachment that comes along, but there's a bigger picture. If I'm playing my role in the Fremantle team and doing my bit and that gets me to that point that's an amazing add-on.

"But I'm making sure I keep buying into the stuff that the media and the people selecting that team probably don't see and what we value highly inside the club.

"I'm surrounded by such amazing, talented footballers and people who will continue to allow me to grow into what I hopefully am going to be in a couple of years. Hopefully we can finish the season strong and stay grounded. And get after it."