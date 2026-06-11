The teams for Friday and Saturday's round 14 matches are in, plus the squads for Sunday's games

Jordan Ridley, Latrelle Pickett and Willem Duursma. Pictures: AFL Photos

MELBOURNE has dropped Latrelle Pickett among four changes for its rematch with Essendon on Saturday.

Aside from omitting the exciting first-year player, the Dees have also lost Caleb Windsor to injury, but named sore skipper Max Gawn.

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Meanwhile, Essendon has named defender Jordan Ridley for his third senior match of the season, along with first-round draft pick Dyson Sharp to face a Dees team it beat at Gather Round.

In other round 14 team news, No.1 draft pick Willem Duursma will be an absentee for West Coast's match against North Melbourne, out with a calf injury.

The Kangaroos, playing a 'home' match at Optus Stadium, have made three changes from the team flogged by Fremantle, omitting Wil Dawson and Zac Fisher.

Gold Coast has dropped veteran ruckman Jarrod Witts for a second time this season as it prepares to face Geelong at GMHBA Stadium on Friday night.

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The Suns have opted to go with Ned Moyle as their main man, recalling experienced defender Charlie Ballard to bolster the tall stocks in the back six.

The Cats have Lawson Humphries back after he missed last week, while Gryan Miers is rested.

Joel Hamling comes in to replace the concussed Tom McCartin for Sydney, facing a Port Adelaide team that is still without Jack Lukosius after he failed to pass a fitness test.

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Eric Hipwood has been named in Brisbane's extended squad to face Richmond on Sunday and is in line to play his 200th game after overcoming a second knee reconstruction, although Linc McCarthy (hamstring) has not been named.

In the final match of the round, Greater Western Sydney has regained spearhead Jesse Hogan, who is back from a hip injury after missing four matches.

FRIDAY, JUNE 12

Geelong v Gold Coast at GMHBA Stadium, 7.40pm AEST

GEELONG

In: L.Humphries, M.Edwards

Out: T.Stewart (concussion), G.Miers (managed)

GOLD COAST

In: C.Ballard, Z.Uwland, B.Jepson, S.Clohesy

Out: W.Powell (shoulder), L.Weller (hamstring), W.Graham (hamstring), J.Witts (omitted)

SATURDAY, JUNE 13

Melbourne v Essendon at the MCG, 1.15pm AEST

MELBOURNE

In: J.Melksham, B.Laurie, L.Cooke, J.Fitzgerald

Out: T.McDonald (omitted), B.Mihocek (neck), C.Windsor (managed), L.Pickett (omitted)

ESSENDON

In: J.Ridley, D.Sharp

Out: M.Kondogiannis (omitted), S.El-Hawli (omitted)

North Melbourne v West Coast at Optus Stadium, 2.15pm AWST

NORTH MELBOURNE

In: T.Goad, C.Harvey, T.Blamires

Out: W.Dawson (omitted), R.Hardeman (concussion), Z.Fisher (omitted)

WEST COAST

In: M.Herbert, T.Gross, J.Lindsay, E.Hewett

Out: R.Ginbey (quad), W.Duursma (calf), T.McCarthy (hamstring), M.Champion (omitted)

Port Adelaide v Sydney at Adelaide Oval, 7.05pm ACST

PORT ADELAIDE

In: K.Farrell, X.Bamert, H.Ramm

Out: J.Lai (concussion), J.Wehr (omitted), C.Moraes (omitted)

SYDNEY

In: J.Hamling, H.Cunningham

Out: T.McCartin (concussion), J.McInerney (hamstring)

SUNDAY, JUNE 14

Richmond v Brisbane at Ninja Stadium, 1.10pm AEST

RICHMOND

In: M.Rioli, K.Annand, T.Brown, S.Ryan

Out: J.Ross (concussion)

BRISBANE

In: L.Beecken, S.Marshall, E.Hipwood

Out: Nil

St Kilda v Greater Western Sydney at Marvel Stadium, 3.15pm AEST

ST KILDA

In: D.Butler, A.Dodson, H.Boxshall

Out: Nil

GREATER WESTERN SYDNEY

In: J.Hogan, R.Angwin, O.Hannaford, H.Oliver

Out: S.Coniglio (hamstring)