MELBOURNE has dropped Latrelle Pickett among four changes for its rematch with Essendon on Saturday.
Aside from omitting the exciting first-year player, the Dees have also lost Caleb Windsor to injury, but named sore skipper Max Gawn.
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Meanwhile, Essendon has named defender Jordan Ridley for his third senior match of the season, along with first-round draft pick Dyson Sharp to face a Dees team it beat at Gather Round.
In other round 14 team news, No.1 draft pick Willem Duursma will be an absentee for West Coast's match against North Melbourne, out with a calf injury.
The Kangaroos, playing a 'home' match at Optus Stadium, have made three changes from the team flogged by Fremantle, omitting Wil Dawson and Zac Fisher.
Gold Coast has dropped veteran ruckman Jarrod Witts for a second time this season as it prepares to face Geelong at GMHBA Stadium on Friday night.
The Suns have opted to go with Ned Moyle as their main man, recalling experienced defender Charlie Ballard to bolster the tall stocks in the back six.
The Cats have Lawson Humphries back after he missed last week, while Gryan Miers is rested.
Joel Hamling comes in to replace the concussed Tom McCartin for Sydney, facing a Port Adelaide team that is still without Jack Lukosius after he failed to pass a fitness test.
Eric Hipwood has been named in Brisbane's extended squad to face Richmond on Sunday and is in line to play his 200th game after overcoming a second knee reconstruction, although Linc McCarthy (hamstring) has not been named.
In the final match of the round, Greater Western Sydney has regained spearhead Jesse Hogan, who is back from a hip injury after missing four matches.
FRIDAY, JUNE 12
Geelong v Gold Coast at GMHBA Stadium, 7.40pm AEST
GEELONG
In: L.Humphries, M.Edwards
Out: T.Stewart (concussion), G.Miers (managed)
GOLD COAST
In: C.Ballard, Z.Uwland, B.Jepson, S.Clohesy
Out: W.Powell (shoulder), L.Weller (hamstring), W.Graham (hamstring), J.Witts (omitted)
SATURDAY, JUNE 13
Melbourne v Essendon at the MCG, 1.15pm AEST
MELBOURNE
In: J.Melksham, B.Laurie, L.Cooke, J.Fitzgerald
Out: T.McDonald (omitted), B.Mihocek (neck), C.Windsor (managed), L.Pickett (omitted)
ESSENDON
In: J.Ridley, D.Sharp
Out: M.Kondogiannis (omitted), S.El-Hawli (omitted)
North Melbourne v West Coast at Optus Stadium, 2.15pm AWST
NORTH MELBOURNE
In: T.Goad, C.Harvey, T.Blamires
Out: W.Dawson (omitted), R.Hardeman (concussion), Z.Fisher (omitted)
WEST COAST
In: M.Herbert, T.Gross, J.Lindsay, E.Hewett
Out: R.Ginbey (quad), W.Duursma (calf), T.McCarthy (hamstring), M.Champion (omitted)
Port Adelaide v Sydney at Adelaide Oval, 7.05pm ACST
PORT ADELAIDE
In: K.Farrell, X.Bamert, H.Ramm
Out: J.Lai (concussion), J.Wehr (omitted), C.Moraes (omitted)
SYDNEY
In: J.Hamling, H.Cunningham
Out: T.McCartin (concussion), J.McInerney (hamstring)
SUNDAY, JUNE 14
Richmond v Brisbane at Ninja Stadium, 1.10pm AEST
RICHMOND
In: M.Rioli, K.Annand, T.Brown, S.Ryan
Out: J.Ross (concussion)
BRISBANE
In: L.Beecken, S.Marshall, E.Hipwood
Out: Nil
St Kilda v Greater Western Sydney at Marvel Stadium, 3.15pm AEST
ST KILDA
In: D.Butler, A.Dodson, H.Boxshall
Out: Nil
GREATER WESTERN SYDNEY
In: J.Hogan, R.Angwin, O.Hannaford, H.Oliver
Out: S.Coniglio (hamstring)