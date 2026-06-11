Max Knobel has been found of conduct unbecoming after admitting to using a homophobic slur during a VFL match

Max Knobel at Gold Coast training in May, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

GOLD Coast’s Max Knobel has been banned for four matches for using a homophobic slur during a round 11 VFL game.

Knobel admitted to using the slur regarding an opponent, with the AFL’s investigation into the incident finding him guilty of conduct unbecoming thus attracting the suspension.

The AFL said the ban was consistent with previous instances where a player self-reported and apologised.

The 21-year-old will be unable to play between AFL rounds 14 to 17 and any VFL matches that fall within those rounds.

“I have to take responsibility for my actions which were unacceptable. I understand the severity of what I said and the impact those comments have on a wide range of people,” Knobel said in a statement on Thursday evening.

“I have offered my apologies to the Brisbane player and would like to extend my sincerest apologies to those who have been impacted by my comments, particularly those as part of the LGBTIQA+ community.

“I will accept the repercussions of my actions. It is not what I stand for as a person and I understand that I now need to prove that through my actions moving forward. I will continue to learn and educate myself in an effort to get better.”

The Suns have expressed their displeasure with Knobel’s words but have committed to support him while he undergoes further LGBTQI+ inclusion education.

“Max’s actions do not align with what we stand for as a football club, and our commitment to fostering an inclusive and respectful environment. He immediately acknowledged that it was unacceptable and was remorseful for his actions,” Evans said.

“He is fully aware of the damage comments of this nature can have. He has committed to educating and bettering himself and he will have the club’s full support in those endeavours.”

The AFL said there was no place for homophobia in the game.

“Respect and inclusion are fundamentals across all levels of our game and any language and behaviours that do not reflect this will not be tolerated,” AFL Chief Operating Officer Tom Harley said.

“Homophobia and homophobic language have absolutely no place anywhere and we will continue to stamp out any conduct that does not reflect our values.

“We acknowledge that Max has self-reported the matter and accepted ownership of his mistake, however the incident demonstrates that there is still more work to be done.

“We are committed to working together to make our game a safe, welcoming, and inclusive space for all.”