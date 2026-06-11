A nine-goal first quarter has set up the Crows' comfortable win over the Bulldogs

Hugo Hall-Kahan and Jordan Dawson celebrate a goal during Adelaide's clash against the Western Bulldogs in round 14, 2026. Picture: Getty Images

LOOK out, Adelaide is absolutely humming.

The Crows sent a message to the competition with a 57-point win over the Western Bulldogs at Marvel Stadium on Thursday night.

BULLDOGS v CROWS Full match coverage and stats

The game was decided in the opening quarter when the Crows exploded into a 47-point lead, kicking nine goals to the Bulldogs' two.

Adelaide outworked and outclassed the Bulldogs in the middle of the ground and their forwards bullied the Dogs' undersized defenders.

The Dogs slowed scoring throughout the rest of the game, but were never able to reduce the margin to a total that would put them back in contention as the Crows ran out 19.7 (121) to 9.10 (64) winners in front of a crowd of 22,761.

The Dogs had no answers for inspirational skipper Jordan Dawson who kicked three first-quarter goals, two coming in quick concession to help the Crows get off to the perfect start.

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Dawson was joined by key forward Riley Thilthorpe, who also slotted three goals in the opening term, and lively small forward Josh Rachele, who finished the night with a game-high four goals.

The Dogs matched it with the Crows in the second and third quarters, but the wheels well and truly fell off in the final term when the game was over, the Crows kicking three of the last four majors.

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The only blemish on a perfect game for the Crows was a hamstring injury to forward Luke Pedlar, who was ruled out before half-time.

It looked as though the Dogs were off to a dream start when fan favourite Cody Weightman glided forward from the wing and seemingly kicked a goal 28 seconds into the game.

After a review overturned the decision, everything went wrong for the Bulldogs.

Before you knew it, the Crows had piled on four consecutive goals, a pair each for Dawson and Thilthorpe.

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The Crows dominated clearances thanks to Sam Berry and Dawson, who delivered the ball forward to Thilthorpe, the star forward returning to the side this week for his first game since round 11.

It was then an avalanche of goals as every time the Crows went forward it looked like they would score, and from their 17 inside 50s in the first quarter they kicked nine goals.

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The Dogs, on the other hand, had to be creative with their opportunities, their first-quarter goals coming via brilliant finishes from Arty Jones and Joel Freijah.

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The Dogs saved some face in the second term when they kicked three of the first four, but errant turnovers created opportunities for the slick Crows who made them pay.

Luke Beveridge tried to change the match-ups, putting Rory Lobb on Thilthorpe, and moved key forward Aaron Naughton up the ground, while leaving their dangerous small forwards deep.

There were glimpses of improvement by the Dogs throughout the night, but overall, the Crows were at a completely different level, cruising to their second impressive win in as many weeks.



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Thilthorpe the mid

No, your eyes did not deceive you. That was Crows big man Riley Thilthorpe lining up next to Marcus Bontempelli at the centre bounce. As floated by Adelaide in pre-season, the key forward spent time on the ball on Thursday night. Thilthorpe, who stands at 201cm tall, gave his skipper Dawson a chop out, replacing his captain who went to full-forward, providing dangerous targets for the Crows across the ground.

Weightman waits no longer

It had been a long time coming, but Bulldogs livewire Cody Weightman kicked his first goal in 655 days. Weightman spent 20 months on the sidelines, missing all of last season with a rare congenital knee injury. The club favourite's goal lifted the spirits of Dogs fans on a night when highlights were few and far between.

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WESTERN BULLDOGS 2.3 5.5 8.7 9.10 (64)

ADELAIDE 9.2 12.3 16.4 19.7 (121)

GOALS

Western Bulldogs: Naughton 2, Jones 2, West, Weightman, Richards, Hynes, Freijah

Adelaide: Rachele 4, Thilthorpe 3, Dawson 3, Taylor 2, Pedlar 2, T.Murray, Milera, Keays, Fogarty, Cook

BEST

Western Bulldogs: Richards, Naughton, Bontempelli, Jones, Sanders

Adelaide: Dawson, Berry, Rachele, Thilthorpe, Keays, Laird

INJURIES

Western Bulldogs: Nil

Adelaide: Pedlar (hamstring)

Crowd: 22,761 at Marvel Stadium