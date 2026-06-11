Calvin, Roy and Warnie bring you the round 14 teams, latest Fantasy news, best captains and more

Joel Fitzgerald joined Melbourne in the 2026 AFL Mid-Season Rookie Draft. Picture: Melbourne FC

THE ROOKIES have arrived.

With plenty of debutants named – including Joel Fitzgerald (MID, $230,000), Lukas Cooke (DEF, $230,000), Xavier Bamert (MID, $230,000) and Marcus Herbert (MID, $230,000) – coaches are spoiled for choice.

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But who is the best of the bunch and how are they ranked, plus what are the trade priorities as the bye rounds continue?

Calvin, Roy and Warnie bring you the round 14 teams, latest Fantasy news, best captains and more

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