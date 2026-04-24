Nick Blakey and Marcus Bontempelli wrestle during the R7 match between the Western Bulldogs and Sydney at Marvel Stadium on April 23, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

The AFL advises the Match Review for Thursday's Round 7 match has been completed. One charge was laid.

Incident explained:

The incident involving the Sydney Swans’ Will Edwards and the Western Bulldogs’ Aaron Naughton from the Third Quarter of Thursday night’s match was assessed by the Match Review Officer. As the ball is kicked towards the Western Bulldogs’ goal, Edwards keeps his eyes on the ball and runs back with the flight looking to contest the mark. Edwards then checks his positioning before refocusing his eyes back on the ball. Realising he is going to arrive late to the contest, Edwards slows his momentum and attempts to minimise contact. The result is he makes body contact to Naughton as Naughton jumps for the mark, which causes Naughton to land awkwardly. It was the view of the MRO that Edwards’ actions were not unreasonable in the circumstances. No further action was taken.