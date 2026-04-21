The opportunity to pay tribute to Australia's past and present armed forces hits close to home for Andrew Brayshaw

Andrew Brayshaw wears Fremantle's Anzac Round guernsey. Picture: Fremantle FC

FREMANTLE still has significant room for improvement in its game after a 5-1 start and will target a more physical approach at stoppages when it takes on Carlton on Anzac Day, according to star midfielder Andrew Brayshaw.

The Dockers' 56-point victory in Western Derby 62 was its fifth straight win this season, but coach Justin Longmuir made it clear there was another gear for the team to get to after some "sloppy" stoppage work at Optus Stadium.

The second-placed Dockers lost the inside 50s and contested possessions to the Eagles but were dominant in other areas of their game, with Brayshaw highlighting the Dockers' clearance efforts as an area where they could elevate this week.

"We watched a few clips as a midfield group where if we couldn't get it the first time, we were back on our heels a little bit and weren't really pressuring the game. So that'll be a focus of ours going into the first quarter against Carlton … being more physical (and) multiple efforts," Brayshaw said on Tuesday.

"West Coast had it in their front half a little bit longer than we did and beat us in the inside 50s as well (51-50), so there's still plenty of stuff we're working on and there's that hunger from the group.

"Carlton this weekend, we're going to be really trying to scrap in there with our contest, be really strong with our team D [defence], and let our ball movement go from there."

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Saturday night's clash against the Blues will be the 29th annual Len Hall Tribute Game, which was first played in 1996 and missed two years due to the pandemic, with the match being played on Anzac Day for the second straight year.

The Dockers introduced the Arthur Leggett Medal last year for the player voted best afield in the showpiece match, with Brayshaw the inaugural winner last year after a brilliant performance against Adelaide with 37 disposals and six clearances.

The opportunity to pay tribute to Australia's past and present armed forces hits home for Brayshaw, whose oldest brother Will is serving the country, giving the 26-year-old an added layer of motivation.

"It means something different to everyone, but it definitely means a lot for me," Brayshaw said.

(L-R) The Brayshaw brothers Andrew, Will, Angus and Hamish, with mum Debra. Picture: Supplied

"He (Will) has served for a long time now. Fresh out of school he went into the Defence Force and has been serving for about 10 years.

"I'm super grateful for the work that him and all the people that are in the Army and Defence Force, what they do for us.

"There's a lot that goes on behind the scenes, so I'm very thankful for him and everyone else.

"He loves it. The people that are in defence are doing it because that's what they want to do and they love it. Whenever he has to do a job for us, he's really excited to do it."

Andrew Brayshaw enters the field during the R6 match between Fremantle and West Coast at Optus Stadium on April 19, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

Fremantle will use its final team meeting this week to talk about the history of Australia's defence force, with Peel Thunder premiership coach and long-time development coach Adam Read hosting a session with the players and staff.

"He's a bit of a history buff and he usually speaks for anywhere from half an hour to an hour to the whole group," Brayshaw said.

"Whether it's a battle or a soldier or someone who's linked to Fremantle who has made the ultimate sacrifice for their country, he'll tell a bit of a story just to educate us all a little bit on what's gone on in the past.

"He's got a wealth of knowledge that he brings to the table, so we'll have a chat, which makes you fight a little bit harder when you hear those sort of stories."