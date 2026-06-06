Check out all the best players from this weekend's VFL, SANFL and WAFL action

L-R: Jamarra Ugle-Hagan, Jeremy Sharp, Mark Keane. Pictures: AFL Photos

STATE Leagues around the country are in action for 2026, and we'll bring you a wrap of all the action.

Check out how your team fared in the VFL, WAFL and SANFL this weekend.

>> CHECK OUT THE VFL FIXTURE OR VFLW FIXTURE TO STREAM LIVE GAMES

State league affiliate: Adelaide (SANFL)

This weekend: South Adelaide v Adelaide at Magain Stadium, Saturday June 6, 2.10pm ACST

Archie Ludowyke starred and Mark Keane returned from injury as Adelaide claimed a 44-point victory over South Adelaide on Saturday.

Draftee Ludowyke kicked five goals from 12 disposals in a dominant performance up forward.

Returning from a gruesome leg injury suffered in pre-season, Keane had 17 disposals and six marks.

Veteran ruck Reilly O'Brien had a big day with 24 disposals, 10 marks, 43 hitouts and a goal.

Chayce Jones (27 disposals), Billy Dowling (28) and Charlie Edwards (25 and a goal) were also busy.

Hugh Bond worked tirelessly and finished with 18 disposals and nine tackles, Luke Pedlar kicked three goals from 12 touches and Mitch Hinge had 21 touches.

Finnbar Maley booted three goals for the Crows.

State league affiliate: Brisbane (VFL)

This weekend: Gold Coast v Brisbane at People First Stadium, Saturday June 6, 1.30pm AEST

MATCH CENTRE Check out all the stats from Brisbane's clash

Luke Beecken was the Lions' busiest in Brisbane’s 17-point loss to Gold Coast on Saturday, gathering 23 disposals.

Key forward prospect Cody Curtin kicked two goals from nine touches, with Zane Zakostelsky (10 disposals, five clearances) the only other senior-listed player to hit the scoreboard with one goal.

Swingman Luke Lloyd took nine marks to go with 14 touches.

Promising midfielder Sam Marshall was quiet with 10 disposals, while Koby Evans had nine and Irish category B rookie Ben Murphy had four.

Prospective draftee Cooper Hodge, son of former Lion and Hawk champion Luke, looked at home as he gathered 15 touches.

Learn More 01:44

State league affiliate: Carlton (VFL)

This weekend: Essendon v Carlton at Windy Hill, Sunday June 7, 2.05pm AEST

MATCH CENTRE Check out all the stats from Carlton's clash

State league affiliate: Collingwood (VFL)

This weekend: Collingwood v Casey Demons at Casey Fields, Saturday June 6, 12.05pm AEST

MATCH CENTRE Check out all the stats from Collingwood's clash

Ned Long dominated as Collingwood claimed a 12-point win over Casey on Saturday.

Long was the leading clearance winner in the game with 10, to go with his 33 disposals and seven tackles.

Harry DeMattia was also a standout with 23 disposals and two goals, while Jakob Ryan had 26 touches.

Harry DeMattia with the dribbler!



🎥: Watch the Smithy’s VFL live and free on the AFL website and AFL Live Official App: https://t.co/3V9lTkSGTM pic.twitter.com/TsJBFFfH4e — VFL / VFLW (@VFL) June 6, 2026

Lachlan Sullivan gathered 27 disposals to go with eight clearances and Charlie West almost had a big day, kicking 0.4.

Tew Jiath (23 disposals), Wil Parker (19) and Iliro Smit (15 disposals, 16 hitouts and six clearances) were also good.

Young duo Tyan Prindable (15 disposals and seven tackles) and Jai Saxena (17 and a goal) also had their moments.

State league affiliate: Essendon (VFL)

This weekend: Essendon v Carlton at Windy Hill, Sunday June 7, 2.05pm AEST

MATCH CENTRE Check out all the stats from Essendon's clash

State league affiliate: Peel Thunder (WAFL)

This weekend: Peel Thunder v Swan Districts at Lane Group Stadium, Saturday June 6, 1.10pm AWST

Midfielder Jeremy Sharp had a massive day out, while Sean Darcy continued his comeback with a dominant game in Peel's 62-point win over Swan Districts.

Sharp, who has played only two AFL games this season, racked up 40 disposals, two goals, three marks and four tackles.

Ruckman Darcy, who has been sidelined since round five of the AFL season, had 27 hitouts, 21 disposals and four marks.

Developing forward Charlie Nicholls booted four goals from 13 disposals.

Toby Whan picked up 27 touches, father-son prospect Jaren Carr had 26 and a goal, and youngster Cooper Simpson gathered 23 touches as well as kicking a major.

Josh Draper (19 disposals), Bailey Banfield (18) and Adam Sweid (15, one goal) were also influential, with Hugh Davies touching the ball 14 times.

State league affiliate: Geelong (VFL)

This weekend: Sandringham v Geelong at Trevor Barker Beach Oval, Saturday June 6, 2.35pm AEST

MATCH CENTRE Check out all the stats from Geelong's clash

George Stevens produced a dominant performance in Geelong's 58-point thrashing of Sandringham on Saturday.

The midfielder delivered an all-round game that included 25 disposals, nine clearances and two goals.

Learn More 02:56

James Worpel (23 disposals and a goal) and Jhye Clark (26 and 10 marks) were also excellent.

Veteran Rhys Stanley (16 disposals, 39 hitouts and six clearances) dominated in the ruck, while Joe Pike had 12 touches, 13 hitouts and kicked a goal.

Dropped from the senior side, Brad Close had 18 disposals, while Lennox Hofmann had 13 touches.

Jesse Mellor almost had a huge day, kicking 2.4 from 10 disposals, and Jay Polkinghorne booted two majors.

State league affiliate: Gold Coast (VFL)

This weekend: Gold Coast v Brisbane at People First Stadium, Saturday June 6, 1.30pm AEST

MATCH CENTRE Check out all the stats from Gold Coast's clash

On return from an ankle injury, Jamarra Ugle-Hagan kicked four goals for the Suns in Gold Coast’s 17-point win in the VFL QClash against Brisbane.

The former Bulldog was strong in the air with eight marks, and could have had a much bigger haul but finished with four behinds from his 11 disposals.

Learn More 03:02

Sam Clohesy was the biggest ball-winner with 40 touches and 11 marks.

Zeke Uwland returned to the seconds and kicked one goal from 13 disposals and 11 marks, while fellow 2025 Suns Academy graduates Beau Addinsall (24 touches, six tackles) and Dylan Patterson (17, eight marks) impressed.

Ben Jepson collected 22 disposals, Charlie Ballard had 20 and eight marks, Nick Holman had 22 disposals and Caleb Graham finished with 16.

Rookie Asher Eastham (13 disposals, nine marks) kicked two goals, while Jake Rogers (14 touches), Elliott Himmelberg (10) and Cooper Bell (seven) kicked one goal each.

Other senior listed players in action included Caleb Graham (16 disposals, seven marks), Caleb Lewis (11, eight), Avery Thomas (10 touches, five tackles), Koby Coulson (13 disposals) and Zak Evans (10).

State league affiliate: GWS Giants (VFL)

This weekend: No match

State league affiliate: Box Hill Hawks (VFL)

This weekend: Box Hill v Footscray at Box Hill City Oval, Saturday June 6, 2.05pm AEST

MATCH CENTRE Check out all the stats from Box Hill's clash

Finn Maginness was the best of the senior-listed Hawks in action for Box Hill in Saturday’s eight-point win over Footscray.

Maginness finished with 26 disposals, seven clearances, one goal and a team-high nine tackles.

Harry Morrison was busy with 31 touches and seven marks, with Ollie Greeves going larger in the air with 10 marks and 25 disposals.

Sam Butler has been in and out of the Hawthorn side this season and made a claim to return with 25 touches, eight tackles and five clearances, Henry Hustwaite also had the ball 25 times and had a whopping 10 clearances, and Will McCabe kicked one goal from 17 disposals.

Learn More 06:03

Fellow father-son Hawk Calsher Dear played in defence to gather 16 touches and eight marks, while Aidan Schubert (11 disposals) slotted two goals and Cody Anderson (nine) kicked one.

Noah Mraz took eight marks and had 15 disposals, Jack Dalton had the ball 17 times, Matt LeRay had 13 and ruck Max Ramsden had 14 touches and 25 hitouts, helped at the stoppages by Jaime Uhr-Henry (four and 14).

Rookie Matt Hill had seven disposals, with mid-season draftee Max Beattie kicking a nice goal from six disposals before appearing to hurt his ankle.

State league affiliate: Casey Demons (VFL)

This weekend: Collingwood v Casey Demons at Casey Fields, Saturday June 6, 12.05pm AEST

MATCH CENTRE Check out all the stats from Casey's clash

Max Heath had a big game and mid-season recruit Joel Fitzgerald impressed again in Casey's 12-point loss to Collingwood.

Heath did his chances of a senior recall no harm with 22 disposals, 18 hitouts, seven clearances, seven marks and six tackles.

Fitzgerald, picked by the Demons in the Telstra AFL Mid-Season Rookie Draft, gathered another 34 disposals.

Jack Henderson (28 disposals and 10 marks) was also good, while another mid-season recruit in Lukas Cooke also impressed with 30 touches and 11 marks.

Draftee Xavier Taylor had 16 disposals, mid-season recruit Max Mapley had 18 touches, 14 hitouts and kicked a goal and Jake Melksham booted two majors.

Max Mapley gets the first for @CaseyDemonsFC 😈



🎥: Watch the Smithy’s VFL live and free on the AFL website and AFL Live Official App: https://t.co/3V9lTkSGTM pic.twitter.com/bGsCZBiT3l — VFL / VFLW (@VFL) June 6, 2026

Matt Jefferson kicked one goal from 14 touches and Riley Onley had 18 disposals.

State league affiliate: North Melbourne (VFL)

This weekend: Tasmania v North Melbourne at North Hobart Oval, Saturday June 6, 10.05am AEST

MATCH CENTRE Check out all the stats from Box Hill's clash

Robert Hansen jnr was busy as North Melbourne suffered a 14-point loss to Tasmania on Saturday.

Hansen had 25 disposals and kicked a goal as the Kangaroos fell to defeat in Hobart.

Robert Hansen Jr goes BANG 💥



🎥: Watch the Smithy’s VFL live and free on the AFL website and AFL Live Official App: https://t.co/3V9lTkSGTM pic.twitter.com/zexogySgt1 — VFL / VFLW (@VFL) June 6, 2026

Josh Goater (21 disposals) and Bailey Scott (26) also found plenty of the ball, while Cooper Harvey had 22 touches.

Young ruck Taylor Goad was solid with nine disposals, seven tackles, 26 hitouts and four clearances.

Zac Banch (19 disposals), Matt Whitlock (13 disposals and a goal) and Aidan Corr (13) were also good.

Mid-season draftee Oliver Griffin kicked one goal from eight disposals and Lachy Dovaston booted one major from seven touches.

State league affiliate: Port Adelaide Magpies (SANFL)

This weekend: Glenelg v Port Adelaide at Stratarama Stadium, Saturday June 6, 2.10pm ACST

Jack Watkins led the way in the midfield as two mid-season recruits had an impact on debut in Port Adelaide's 49-point loss to Glenelg on Saturday.

Watkins was the leading clearance winner on the ground with 11 and had 30 disposals in the defeat.

Taken in the Telstra AFL Mid-Season Rookie Draft, Xavier Bamert and Alex van Wyk made their mark.

Bamert kicked two goals from 13 disposals and van Wyk had 13 touches and 29 hitouts.

Jack Lukosius made his return from injury and had 10 disposals and kicked a goal.

Will Lorenz had a good game with 23 disposals and a goal, Xavier Walsh booted three goals and Benny Barrett had 18 touches and kicked a major.

Brandon Zerk-Thatcher (17 disposals and 11 marks), Harrison Ramm (14), Will Brodie (15) and Mani Liddy (11) worked hard.

Learn More 09:00

State league affiliate: Richmond (VFL)

This weekend: No match

State league affiliate: St Kilda (VFL)

This weekend: Sydney v St Kilda at Tramway Oval, Sunday June 7, 12.15pm AEST

MATCH CENTRE Check out all the stats from St Kilda's clash

State league affiliate: Sydney (VFL)

This weekend: Sydney v St Kilda at Tramway Oval, Sunday June 7, 12.15pm AEST

MATCH CENTRE Check out all the stats from Sydney's clash

State league affiliate: West Coast (WAFL)

This weekend: Claremont v West Coast at Revo Fitness Stadium, Saturday June 6, 1.10pm AWST

Oliver Francou was impressive again in his second WAFL match since being taken in the mid-season draft, but Josh Lindsay was relatively quiet after being omitted from the senior side this week.

Francou gathered 25 disposals, five marks and four tackles as he put his hand up for an early AFL debut as the Eagles won by 10 points.

Fellow mid-season draftee Marcus Herbert had 16 touches and three marks.

Lindsay picked up just 10 disposals and kicked a goal.

WAFL WIN 🥳 pic.twitter.com/JL1zgN696V — West Coast Eagles (@WestCoastEagles) June 6, 2026

Tom Gross starred in front of the sticks with four goals and three behinds from his 15 disposals, while Jack Williams booted two majors and had 14 touches.

Tyrell Dewar and Matt Owies booted two goals apiece as well.

Elijah Hewett continued to find form with 22 disposals, while Fin Macrae also had 22.

Ruckman Matt Flynn had 18 disposals, 34 hitouts and three marks.

Harry Schoenberg (16), Clay Hall (15), Lucca Grego (14) and Fred Rodriguez (14) were busy, with Tyler Brockman (12, one goal) and Sandy Brock (11) also in action.

State league affiliate: Footscray (VFL)

This weekend: Box Hill v Footscray at Box Hill City Oval, Saturday June 6, 2.05pm AEST

MATCH CENTRE Check out all the stats from Footscray's clash

Ruckman Lachlan Smith did his best work up forward for the Bulldogs in Footscray’s eight-point loss to Box Hill on Saturday, kicking three goals from his six disposals and 29 hitouts.

Harvey Gallagher had a good game with 27 disposals, six clearances, six tackles and a goal.

Learn More 01:57

Key defender Jedd Busslinger impressed with 26 disposals, fellow backman Lachie Jaques had 24 and Sam Davidson 23 and one goal.

Oskar Baker also got amongst it with 20 touches, Lachie Carmichael had 19, and Luke Kennedy had 17 along with a team-high nine tackles.

Josh Dolan kicked one goal from his 12 disposals, Luke Cleary had 15 touches, Ryan Gardner finished with 16 and Zac Walker nine.

Tall duo Louis Emmett (five disposals) and Will Darcy (three) were quiet.