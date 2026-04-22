Toby Greene will surpass Callan Ward as the Giants' all-time games record holder as he ponders his future

Toby Greene leads Greater Western Sydney out before a clash against Collingwood in round three, 2026. Picture: Getty Images

GREATER Western Sydney milestone man Toby Greene can see himself finishing his AFL career as a one-club player as he contemplates exploring free agency.

Greene will surpass Giants great Callan Ward as the club's all-time games record holder when he plays his 268th game against North Melbourne in Canberra on Sunday.

The 32-year-old reaches the milestone in his final season of a two-year contract extension penned in 2021.

An inaugural Giant, the lure to return to his Victoria home has always existed for Greene since he was drafted with pick No.11 in 2011.

Ward's retirement last year left Greene and former captain Stephen Coniglio, 32, as the last remaining inaugural players.

Asked at his milestone press conference if finishing his career as a one-club player was important, Greene said: "I think it's something you'd probably look back on after your career.

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"You feel like you gave everything you could to the footy club.

"It (the Giants) is somewhere I've really enjoyed as well. It's somewhere that's looked after me."

"I guess the best part is probably bringing back your kids and future kids in 10 or 15 years' time," added Greene.

"You come through and watch games of footy. Maybe some of these 18-year-olds are then 32 or 33 and I'm enjoying watching that.

"Dave (Matthews, outgoing inaugural chief executive) won't be here, but he can get me in the box."

Toby Greene in action during Greater Western Sydney's clash against the Western Bulldogs in round one, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

Greene, who has since shed his notoriety, still remembers the club's first game – a 63-point loss to Sydney in 2012.

"I was pretty immature at 18, so they were telling me what to do," Greene said.

"'Cogs' said the other day that Luke Power and Chad (Cornes) were 32 or 33 when we were 18.

"I thought they were so old. That's me now.

"It is funny how your perspective changes and footy changes over time."

Toby Greene in action during Greater Western Sydney's clash against Melbourne in round 21, 2012. Picture: AFL Photos

The 14th-placed Giants head to Canberra after a 41-point loss to ladder-leader Sydney in a lightning-delayed derby.

GWS has lost Joe Fonti (suspension), but will at least be able to recall Coniglio (concussion), Aaron Cadman (concussion), Jesse Hogan (quad) and Brent Daniels (managed).

A high-flying North Melbourne outfit is fifth (4-2) – its strongest return through six games since a 9-0 opening to 2016, when it last played finals.

The Kangaroos will welcome back ruck Tristan Xerri (suspension) and youngster Finn O'Sullivan (jaw).

"We need to win more than them," Greene said.

"I'm not really surprised with how they're (North Melbourne) going.

"We've got plenty of work to do and we've got to be up for it. It'll be a good battle."