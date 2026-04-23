The Tigers will regain Tom Lynch for their Anzac Day Eve clash against the Demons

Tom Lynch kicks the ball during Richmond's clash against Carlton in round one, 2026. Picture: Getty Images

TOM LYNCH will return for Richmond's Anzac Day Eve clash against Melbourne, giving the winless Tigers some reprieve from a seemingly endless injury crisis.

Lynch headlines what is set to be five changes with the Tigers to also unveil two debutants in their Friday night clash at the MCG.

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Sam Cumming, the No.7 pick in last year's draft, and pre-season supplemental selection period (SSP) signing Tom Burton will play in their first AFL game after the Tigers lost another trio of stars in a 75-point loss to North Melbourne.

Acting captain Tim Taranto was concussed, while Sam Banks dislocated his shoulder and Maurice Rioli jnr hurt his hamstring.

So deep is the club's injury crisis that they have used 34 players across the opening six rounds – the most by any club – one more than Essendon and Carlton before Cumming and Burton's debuts.

Yze said midfielder Jacob Hopper (managed) will be welcomed back alongside the recalled Tom Brown.

Jacob Hopper in action during Richmond's clash against Port Adelaide in round four, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

Lynch's return comes as Richmond (0-6) has made its worst start since 2010.

Inaccuracy cost them against the Kangaroos, kicking 2.12 by half-time before the second-half onslaught.

"He's ready to go. He was almost ready last week," Tigers coach Adem Yze said of Lynch.

"We took that extra week to get another week of training into him.

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"We've got a really young forward line at the moment, so to have him down there is, one, important for the leadership down there.

"But his contest and the form he was in before he did hurt himself – he's really strong."

Richmond faces a rejuvenated Melbourne side that is riding high after defeating Brisbane by two points.

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The Demons (4-2) are eighth in their first season under Steven King.

"It's no secret that they're highly talented," Yze said of Melbourne's side.

"It's a big test for us, on a big stage against a team that's in form, that's just beaten last year's premiers.

"We've got nothing to lose."