Vote on your favourite Big Freeze slider for 2026

Dale Thomas, Jo Weston and Sam Mac. Pictures: Getty Images

IT WAS another huge day for sliders as the Big Freeze 2026 returned ahead of the King's Birthday clash between Melbourne and Collingwood.

Some of the biggest names in Australian sport and entertainment slid into a chilling ice bath to raise money for FightMND, a cause close to the AFL community's heart and driven by late football legend Neale Daniher.

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The former Melbourne coach, who was the 2025 Australian of the Year, was diagnosed with MND more than a decade ago and lost his battle last month.

The FightMND Army has raised more than $140 million, which has helped fund vital research, support Australians living with MND and drive progress toward a cure.

Do your bit and donate today.

>> CLICK HERE TO DONATE TO FREEZE MND

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Andy Lee (Wizz)

Andy Lee goes down the slide for FightMND Big Freeze 12 on June 8, 2026. Picture: Getty Images

Nathan Jones (DJ Fisher)

Nathan Jones goes down the slide for FightMND Big Freeze 12 on June 8, 2026. Picture: Getty Images

Sam Mostyn (Neale Daniher)

Governor-General of Australia Sam Mostyn AC goes down the slide for FightMND Big Freeze 12 on June 8, 2026. Picture: Getty Images

Sam Mac (Bluey)

Sam Mac goes down the slide for FightMND Big Freeze 12 on June 8, 2026. Picture: Getty Images

Cooper Woods (Mick Fanning)

Cooper Woods goes down the slide for FightMND Big Freeze 12 on June 8, 2026. Picture: Getty Images

Jo Weston (Kylie Minogue)

Jo Weston goes down the slide for FightMND Big Freeze 12 on June 8, 2026. Picture: Getty Images

Dale Thomas (Mick Malthouse)

Dale Thomas goes down the slide for FightMND Big Freeze 12 on June 8, 2026. Picture: Getty Images

Mark Howard (Jason Dunstall)

Mark Howard goes down the slide for FightMND Big Freeze 12 on June 8, 2026. Picture: Getty Images

Amy Shark (Amy Winehouse)

Amy Shark goes down the slide for FightMND Big Freeze 12 on June 8, 2026. Picture: Getty Images

Dan Gorringe (Josh Fraser)