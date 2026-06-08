IT WAS another huge day for sliders as the Big Freeze 2026 returned ahead of the King's Birthday clash between Melbourne and Collingwood.
Some of the biggest names in Australian sport and entertainment slid into a chilling ice bath to raise money for FightMND, a cause close to the AFL community's heart and driven by late football legend Neale Daniher.
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The former Melbourne coach, who was the 2025 Australian of the Year, was diagnosed with MND more than a decade ago and lost his battle last month.
The FightMND Army has raised more than $140 million, which has helped fund vital research, support Australians living with MND and drive progress toward a cure.
In the spirit of reconciliation the AFL acknowledges the Traditional Custodians of country throughout Australia and their connections to land, sea and community. We pay our respect to their Elders past and present and extend that respect to all Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples today.