High-flying Aaron Naughton has avoided serious injury in a stroke of good fortune for the banged-up Bulldogs

Aaron Naughton leaves the field on a stretcher during the R7 match between the Western Bulldogs and Sydney at Marvel Stadium on April 23, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

SCANS have cleared Western Bulldogs forward Aaron Naughton of serious structural damage to his neck after a sickening fall during Thursday night's loss to Sydney.

The 26-year-old flew for a mark during the third term but landed on his head and lay motionless on the ground for several moments, before a stretcher took him from the field.

In a statement on Friday, the Bulldogs said Naughton had some muscle spasms and pain associated with the injury, but that there were no signs of concussion.

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Incredibly, the club has not yet ruled him out of next Friday's clash against Fremantle.

The injury-hit Dogs are already missing several key players, with Tim English (knee), Sam Darcy (ACL), James O'Donnell (hamstring), Tom Liberatore (concussion) and Rory Lobb (hamstring) all unavailable for Thursday's game.

Coach Luke Beveridge said after the match that Lobb would miss up to a month with his injury.

English won't face the Dockers, with the Dogs remaining cautious around Liberatore after a history of head knocks.

More to come