Touk Miller admits Gold Coast has been struggling with clearances but says it finally has a close to full strength engine room

Touk Miller before the round six match between Gold Coast and Essendon at People First Stadium, April 18, 2026. Picture: Getty Images

TOUK Miller admits Gold Coast's vaunted midfield has done some digging ahead of a clash with Hawthorn that will reveal plenty about its progress after a maiden finals series last year.

The Suns, 4-2 and sitting fourth on the ladder, will face the third-placed Hawks (5-1) in Launceston on Saturday.

Damien Hardwick's side has been bolstered by the arrival of premiership midfielder Christian Petracca, who has shown All-Australian form.

But, with fellow star Matt Rowell and captain Noah Anderson both missing at stages this season, their midfield has regularly lost the clearance battle.

That was the case in a tight win against Essendon last week, the Bombers prevailing at stoppages to defy their status as the league's lowest-ranked clearance team.

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The Suns currently sit fourth in hit-out wins but are ranked 15th for first-possession rate and 16th for clearance differential.

"There's more to dig into," Miller said on Friday.

"We haven't been great at clearances, but have been good at turnovers.

"The ability to win the next contest has been strong but we don't want to rely on that all the time."

Wil Powell has also spent time in the midfield this season while reliable, veteran ruckman Jarrod Witts has soldiered on.

Jye Caldwell is tackled by Wil Powell during the round six match between Gold Coast and Essendon at People First Stadium, April 18, 2026. Picture: Getty Images

"We had a whole pre-season to work on that connection and there is still some work to do," Miller said.

"But sometimes it's best not to overthink. Just win the ball, have good shape around you, win the arm wrestle.

"To win (against Essendon) it's great, because if you lose that one it hurts."

Joel Jeffrey and Charlie Ballard have made way for Anderson's return while former Western Bulldogs No.1 pick Jamarra Ugle-Hagan will also play his first AFL game in almost two years.

Jamarra Ugle-Hagan during match simulation between Gold Coast and St Kilda at People First Stadium, February 19, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

Jack Scrimshaw, Jack Gunston and Finn Maginness are among five changes for the Hawks, while livewire Nick Watson will play his 50th game.

"They're a good team, a form team that will really test us with where we're at," Miller said.

"But we're a really good team - I believe that - and we have an opportunity to go down and play some good footy."