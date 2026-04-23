Jamarra Ugle-Hagan will make his AFL return and Suns debut against the Hawks

Jamarra Ugle-Hagan in action during Gold Coast's VFL clash against Essendon in round four, 2026. Picture: Getty Images

DAMIEN Hardwick shed a tear when telling Jamarra Ugle-Hagan he would make his Gold Coast debut against Hawthorn on Saturday.

After being given a lifeline by the Suns during the off-season, the former No.1 draft pick will run out in Launceston for his first AFL game in 596 days.

Hardwick said there was a "loud cheer" from the playing group when the announcement was made on Thursday morning.

"There was a tear from the player and probably the coach as well," Hardwick said.

"It's an incredible story. He's done a power of work. We've made him earn it, but we've been so impressed by what he's brought."

Ugle-Hagan missed a couple of weeks following a small operation on his knee, then booted five goals in the VFL at the weekend to put his name up for senior selection.

Hardwick said it wasn't only about kicking goals for the former Western Bulldog.

"We know what he can do offensively, but we've been really impressed with his defence and combativeness in the contest," he said.

"We're so excited about what he's going to offer. We're not expecting a world-beating performance.

"We think this kid is going to be a big part of our future moving forward. The players love him and love being around him."

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Hardwick said captain Noah Anderson was "likely" to return after having his appendix removed last week, pending how he pulls up after main training.

Ugle-Hagan's inclusion puts the squeeze on Gold Coast selection, with Jed Walter and Mac Andrew playing forward last week, Ethan Read on a wing and Charlie Ballard and Oscar Adams in defence.

Just who partners respective bookends Ben King and Sam Collins is still a work in progress, the coach said.