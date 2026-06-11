Jordan Dawson in action during Adelaide's win over the Western Bulldogs in round 14, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

IN TODAY'S AFL Daily, Damian Barrett and Joel Peterson join all the dots on football's big issues.

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- Jordan Dawson is 'becoming an all-time great' at Adelaide

- The Dogs are a long way off the AFL's best after that showing

- Why Tigers skipper Toby Nankervis' hamstring injury is an eyebrow-raiser

- Two games with massive stakes in round 14 - North v West Coast and St Kilda v GWS

- The season's forgotten man, Jesse Hogan, makes his return

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