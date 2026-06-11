IN TODAY'S AFL Daily, Damian Barrett and Joel Peterson join all the dots on football's big issues.
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- Jordan Dawson is 'becoming an all-time great' at Adelaide
- The Dogs are a long way off the AFL's best after that showing
- Why Tigers skipper Toby Nankervis' hamstring injury is an eyebrow-raiser
- Two games with massive stakes in round 14 - North v West Coast and St Kilda v GWS
- The season's forgotten man, Jesse Hogan, makes his return
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