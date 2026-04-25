Jack Gunston kicks five goals as Hawthorn secures a 49-point win over Gold Coast

Jarman Impey celebrates a goal during the match between Hawthorn and Gold Coast at UTAS Stadium in round seven, 2026. Picture: Getty Images

HAWTHORN claimed yet another scalp as it outclassed Gold Coast by 49 points points at UTAS Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

The Hawks made it six wins in a row with the 16.16 (112) to 9.9 (63) victory, although they had to work for it after allowing the Suns back into the contest late in the first half.

HAWKS v SUNS Full match coverage and stats

Hawthorn controlled much of the opening half and surged to a commanding 46-point lead midway through the second quarter, but the Suns got going late to kick the last four goals of the term - including two in the last 20 seconds.

The margin was cut to 23 points by half-time, and 21 by the final change, but the Hawks put their foot down in the last term to assert their dominance.

Veteran Jack Gunston continues to turn back the clock, kicking five goals for the winners.

Returning Sun Jamarra Ugle-Hagan kicked one goal from seven touches and five marks.

After a disappointing Opening Round performance against the Giants, the Hawks have been nearly flawless in their next six matches, winning all six including victories over premiership contenders Sydney, Geelong and the Western Bulldogs.

For the Suns, it was their third loss in four matches.

More to come

HAWTHORN 4.4 9.8 12.9 16.16 (112)

GOLD COAST 2.2 6.3 9.6 9.9 (63)

Crowd: TBC at UTAS Stadium