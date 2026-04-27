Tom McCartin's performance against the Bulldogs has catapulted the defender into the All-Australian conversation

Tom McCartin tackes Rhylee West during round seven, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

TOM McCARTIN'S latest performance has catapulted the Sydney defender from an All-Australian outsider to a genuine frontrunner.

The 26-year-old has been a pillar of the Swans' defence since switching from attack in 2021 — notwithstanding a brief cameo up forward last year — but his form this season has found another gear.

His output at Marvel Stadium against the Western Bulldogs — highlighted by 23 disposals, 11 intercept possessions, and five spoils — offered compelling evidence of that evolution.

By consistently turning forays into the fifty into Sydney counter-attacks, McCartin ensured the Bulldogs' talls struggled to find clean air.

Tom McCartin is seen during Opening Round, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos/Getty Images

Even factoring in a depleted Bulldogs forward line, McCartin’s three contested marks and three score involvements underscored a performance that was as impactful as it was efficient.

Speaking afterwards, Cox stressed that McCartin’s rise is built on more than flashy stats, instead highlighting his defensive discipline and meticulous work ethic.

“Tommy, he's been rock solid for us down there,” Cox said.

“He is really hard to play on. That's one thing we need him to do; it's not just about intercepting, it's about defending a man at the right time, helping when you can, and Tom's in a really good rhythm at the minute.

“He's matured and spent a long time in the off-season and pre-season wanting to get to where he is at the current time, and he's putting in a lot of work to get there.”

Tom McCartin tackles Leo Lombard during round five, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos/Getty Images

That rhythm was tested early, however, as the Bulldogs used their height to boot the opening three goals and snag a four-point lead at the first break.

With key forward Aaron Naughton leading the charge, the Dogs' aerial attack looked particularly threatening as they isolated McCartin and his fellow defenders, prompting fears that the hosts might stretch Sydney’s back six.

Speaking to AFL.com.au post-match, McCartin admitted the Swans lacked defensive focus early on but praised their ability to course-correct.

“We were a bit lackadaisical with our transition and locating. Once we sorted that out, our second half was a lot better,” he said.

“We're working on playing a really consistent four quarters, and I think we're well on the way to achieving that.”

Dean Cox (left) celebrates Sydney's win over the Western Bulldogs during round seven, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos/Getty Images

As the contest progressed, McCartin seized complete control of the defensive 50.

By the second half, the Bulldogs were routinely forced into high-pressure situations where he and the rebounding Nick Blakey reigned supreme.

Transcending a simple lockdown role, McCartin excelled at reading the flight of the ball and zoning off to stifle Bulldogs entries.

By dropping into the hole to support his teammates, he made the opposition forward line look both stagnant and hesitant — a shift in momentum McCartin noted after the siren.

Learn More 08:12

“We knew it was going to be a good contest heading in. The Doggies are a great contest side. Early on, we were probably a bit off, but we fought our way back, which is positive,” he said.

Seven games in, McCartin is as steady as they come despite the moving parts around him, including the omission of Lewis Melican, the uncertainty surrounding Dane Rampe, and a debut for Will Edwards.

Should this trajectory hold, McCartin will do more than just enter the All-Australian conversation at season's end; he is set to go head-to-head with the likes of Cal Wilkie, Tom Barrass, and Alex Pearce for a maiden blazer.