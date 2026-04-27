Ben King celebrates a goal during round seven, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos/Getty Images

GOLD Coast has tabled a two-year deal to free agent Ben King as the star forward mulls his future.

King is one of the most sought-after players in the competition and has been content to take his time on his free agency decision.

A potential shorter-term extension has been flagged and there have been discussions between parties about that, with the offer officially lodged in recent times.

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The deal would take him through to the end of 2028 when he would be an unrestricted free agent, which would be a different approach for in-demand free agents who have generally either signed monster long deals with their clubs or changed clubs for similarly long-term contracts.

Gold Coast clearly would be prepared to lodge a longer deal for its spearhead if he is keen to lock in for the long-term, but have put forward the lucrative shorter-term offer as King considers his future.

It is estimated to be worth around the $1.3 million a year mark, which has become common market rate for leading free agents.

He has signed three two-year extensions since joining the Gold Coast at the 2018 draft as the prized No.6 pick, with twin brother Max joining the Saints two selections earlier.

The Suns' offer comes as Collingwood and Hawthorn chase the Gold Coast forward, with Geelong also among the clubs interested in pursuing the 25-year-old and luring him back to Victoria.

King is leading the Coleman Medal race so far this year with 26 goals after his career-best season of 71 goals last year.

He is one of only six restricted free agents in the game this year – alongside Port Adelaide's Zak Butters and Brisbane's Zac Bailey – as the most hotly pursued players, with the restricted banding meaning their clubs can match a free agency offer and force a trade if the player wants to depart.