Check out all the latest trade news from around the League

L-R: Andrew Bassat, Ben King, Chris Scott. Pictures: AFL Photos

Get all the latest news in the trade, free agency and draft landscape in Inside Trading, AFL.com.au's dedicated column for player movement. Find out the latest on contracts, deals, trades, draftees, rules, agents and who is going where from the AFL.com.au team.

CLUBS DIVIDED ON DRAFT CHANGES

ST KILDA president Andrew Bassat has lashed the AFL's bidding system changes, saying the new rules incentivise "tanking" to ensure a bottom-five finish.

The AFL released its rules to clubs on Wednesday, following months of tweaks and deliberations on the next set of bidding changes to come into effect this year.

As well as putting a new points loading on teams that finish in the top four on the ladder, the AFL confirmed AFL.com.au's report from March that it would be introducing the radical change that sees clubs awarded a pick at the start of the second round of the draft if their top-five selection is pushed down the order through a bid.

It could see current wooden spooner Richmond place a bid at No.1 this year on Carlton father-son Cody Walker or Port Adelaide Academy player Dougie Cochrane, see their bid get matched and then be awarded a pick that follows its second-round selection at the draft. All clubs with top-five spots on the draft order that are shunted down the list by at least one place would also be awarded the extra pick.

Bassat, who has been a vocal antagonist against the AFL's father-son and Academy system, said the raft of changes had not fully addressed the equity issue and had fallen short, while saying clubs would benefit from finishing in the bottom five on the ladder.

Learn More 27:45

"The problem that needed to be solved is the draft is incredibly compromised and they've not only gone weak on the changes that were necessary to ensure fairer price but they've added new compromises in this new system," Bassat told AFL.com.au.

"I think it is an error as we need less, not more, distortion and will be unwound in no time. It will lead to all sorts of issues including almost certain tanking to ensure a bottom five finish."

Recent lobbying from Port Adelaide and Carlton saw the 10 per cent points discount remain for teams outside of the top 10 on the ladder, but Bassat said the changes needed to be stronger.

"There is not a single person at the AFL who has even tried to justify the discount to me, yet it's been retained for some clubs under pressure from sides that have already benefitted from the system," he said.

"The draft worked really well before it started to be tinkered with and we have now added a new distortion. So in summary, whilst making it a fairer price for the top-eight clubs is an improvement the new compromise means that overall the changes are disappointing."

Andrew Bassat shakes hand with Jack Sinclair after the round 20 match between St Kilda and Essendon at Marvel Stadium, on July 27, 2024 Picture: AFL Photos

In stark contrast, Port Adelaide was livid with the changes, with chairman David Koch saying the club is "furious" they had been introduced for this year. The Power had pushed the League to 'grandfather' the rules by confirming them but staggering when they would start until after the Tasmania drafts had been completed.

The Power have had particular issues with the Draft Value Index for 2027 remaining intact, with the club and Essendon having pushed for Tasmania's picks to not carry a Draft Value Index points number. That would have made it simpler to match bids for both clubs next year in matching bids (Port on Zemes Pilot and Louis Salopek and Essendon with Koby Bewick).

Louis Salopek and Zemes Pilot. Pictures: AFL Photos

Carlton, too, hit out at the changes, with president Rob Priestley saying they did not give "appropriate runway" to the planning clubs have made.

"While our club has agreed that working towards adjusting access to father-son and NGA talent was necessary over the long term to ensure a more equitable system, our club's position has been absolutely clear that for any proposed rule changes, they had to come with an appropriate runway so as not to disadvantage specific clubs," Priestly said.

"Part of the clear case we put forward was that the AFL had to allow all clubs to properly plan and prepare for any changes to draft rules, in order to provide the same runway that previous clubs have been afforded, and as a result, have significantly benefited from.

DRAFT HUB Click here for the latest draft news

"This was the only appropriate and truly equitable way to implement such changes however today’s discretionary decision by the AFL has gone against this, with full knowledge that it will disadvantage certain clubs more than others, which no AFL rule change should.

"Despite the lack of an appropriate runway for such rule changes, through discussion and consultation we have seen the 10 per cent discount retained for all clubs that do not make the top 10. Irrespective, our club has put itself in a strong position as it relates to our upcoming father son and NGA talent considerations." – Callum Twomey

SUNS GET CREATIVE FOR KING'S SIGNATURE

BEN King would have the option of signing on a longer-term extension if he took up Gold Coast's two-year offer.

AFL.com.au revealed this week the Suns have tabled a two-year deal to the in-demand free agent, having had discussions in recent months about a possible shorter-term extension.

But it is understood that will also include the option for King to add a long-term deal – up to six more years – at any stage of the two-year stay in a 'player option' arrangement.

While these agreements are not included in official deals, they are a part of discussions and more commonplace in contract offers as clubs work through ways to keep their stars. It gives the player surety of a longer-term deal even if they want to stagger that and do a shorter-term to start.

Ben King celebrates a goal during the round seven match between Gold Coast and Hawthorn at University of Tasmania Stadium, on April 25, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

Port Adelaide last year offered a similar deal to Zak Butters – a two plus six years option – where he could have signed through to unrestricted free agency and had the option to trigger an extra six years, while Miles Bergman signed a two-year deal with the option of a further seven at any stage between now and the end of 2027.

Josh Kelly's deal was the landmark comparison, with the Giants star signing a two-year deal which included a player option of a further eight years, which the Greater Western Sydney midfielder signed as he reached free agency.

Collingwood, Hawthorn and Geelong are among the Victorian teams pursuing the Suns spearhead. – Callum Twomey

CAT ON THE PROWL?

WHILE we're on the Gold Coast…



A sighting caught the eye of fellow players at Sanctuary Cove golf course last Thursday.

Geelong coach Chris Scott is believed to have been on course, two days before the Cats' trip to face Port Adelaide at Adelaide Oval.



The Cats are among the clubs with an interest in Queensland-based players – Ben King, Zac Bailey, Bailey Humphrey and Jed Walter come to mind – and it is the time when player meetings are starting to ramp up (Sam Mitchell met with Oscar Allen last April).

Chris Scott speaks to Geelong players during the match against Port Adelaide at Adelaide Oval in round seven, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

But Geelong is adamant it was no scouting mission for the two-time premiership coach to head north for a quiet catch-up. We take them at their word and it was Geelong's day off that day.

It's a continuation of Scott's capacity to delegate over summer and under him his team and staff have a famously flexible set-up.

He was on deck to address his Cats team on Friday in Adelaide. – Callum Twomey

CATS FORWARD SIGNS ON

GEELONG youngster Oli Wiltshire has added another year to his contract as the Cats continue to assess their small forward options.

Wiltshire signed a one-year extension last October having been made to wait on his future through the trade period, but then tacked on another season through to 2027 in the early stages of this year.

Oliver Wiltshire during the R6 match between Geelong and the Western Bulldogs at GMHBA Stadium on April 17, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

The extension followed the 23-year-old breaking through for four AFL games this season in the absence of Tyson Stengle and as Geelong manages the form of Brad Close.

Wiltshire, who also played two games in 2025, kicked 18 goals from 13 VFL games last year having arrived at the club with the No.61 pick in the 2023 draft. – Riley Beveridge

NEW ROLE FOR FORMER DEES BOSS



FORMER Melbourne chief executive David Chippindall has joined the Eddie Betts Foundation in a senior position after leaving the Demons earlier this year.

Chippindall was the Demons' stand-in CEO after Gary Pert departed the club and held onto the role through to September last year before Paul Guerra took on the position.

He has joined the Betts Foundation to help build its initiatives and work closely with the AFL and other networks.

"Ed and the team will remain the primary touchpoints for the community. Behind the scenes, David provides the high-level footy industry and strategic experience required to navigate the complexities of our long-term goals," the foundation said.

David Chippindall at a Melbourne AGM.

Chippindall departed the Demons after 18 years earlier this year, having had a significant role in Melbourne's reset decisions last year. He has begun in his new position at the Betts Foundation.

He oversaw finance, technology, people and culture and the club's list management strategy, including the significant changes made in 2025, and last year was central to decisions made to remove coach Simon Goodwin as well as being a strong supporter of Steven King in the process to hire Goodwin's replacement.

Guerra was announced as the Demons CEO in April but didn't take on the position until September officially, before being sacked on Tuesday by the club in a move that Guerra admitted he was blindsided by. – Callum Twomey

VFL MAINSTAY GETTING MID-SEASON INTEREST

FRANKSTON half-back Jackson Voss is again on the radar of AFL clubs ahead of next month’s Mid-Season Rookie Draft.

Melbourne and Richmond are understood to be among the clubs with interest in the son of former Saint and Lion, Brett Voss.

West Coast considered him last year after selecting his close mate Tom McCarthy with the first pick last May, while Essendon has also expressed interest in the past.

Jackson Voss during the VFL Semi Final between Frankston and Casey Demons at Kinetic Stadium on September 6th, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

The 25-year-old finished third in the Dolphins’ best and fairest last year behind winner Tom Blamires, who landed a shot at North Melbourne via the pre-season supplemental selection period in February.

Voss collected 22 disposals in the state game earlier this month where the VFL defeated the SANFL in Adelaide.

Melbourne has at least one spot available after Jai Culley ruptured his ACL on the weekend, while they could open a second with Tom Campbell considering retirement due to a neck injury. - Josh Gabelich

DEVILS ADD TO RECRUITING TEAM



TASMANIA has added another full-time recruiter to its team ahead of the club's first AFL Draft.

Josh Drummond has joined the Devils and will be based out of the club's Melbourne office.

Drummond has spent the past six years working part-time for Gold Coast in recruiting and externally in human resources. He is not to be confused with the Josh Drummond that is currently the backline coach at the Suns and played for Brisbane.

Tasmania now has four full-time recruiters in its AFL recruiting team led by head of list management and strategy Todd Patterson.

TRADE HUB All the latest player movement news

Head of Recruiting Derek Hine and Mitch Cashion are also preparing for the Devils' inaugural list, while veteran recruiter Scott Clayton is a part-timer after a long career in recruiting.

Tasmania’s VFL side has started its return campaign 3-1 but might have a player or two picked off in next month's Mid-Season Rookie Draft.

Jaxon Artemis is on the radar of a few clubs including St Kilda and Melbourne, who both have spots available, while Max Mapley is also attracting interest and Jed Hagan and Jye Menzie have both made strong starts to 2026. – Josh Gabelich

Jaxon Artemis warms up during the round one VFL match between Tasmania and Coburg at North Hobart Oval on March 21, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

DRAFT TALL'S INJURY SETBACK

NORTHERN Knights draft prospect Lewis Houndsome has been sidelined after fracturing his ribs playing for the Marsh AFL Academy last week.

Houndsome is one of a stacked Knights side this season with many key-position players but will miss six to eight weeks with broken ribs and a punctured lung suffered late in the Academy's game against Richmond's VFL side.

The 199cm tall forward/ruckman has resumed running and is expected to be back for the Knights before Vic Metro's under-18 carnival campaign kicks off.

Lewis Houndsome during the Marsh AFL National Academy Boys match between Australia U18 and Richmond VFL at Ikon Park on April 18, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

He is set to play as a forward and part-time ruckman in the carnival, with fellow Knights talent Harry Van Hattum shaping as an early draft selection.

Tate Hodgson and Sam Gayfer are other talls in the Knights group who are highly rated and part of a promising draft crop for the Talent League club this year. – Callum Twomey

SON OF A GUN CLEARED OF INJURY



ESSENDON father-son prospect Koby Bewick has been cleared of a serious back injury after being sidelined recently at under-18 level.

Bewick had been sore in recent games and may not play for the Calder Cannons this week, but the son of two-time Essendon premiership forward Darren has been cleared of any damage and is expected to return to the field soon.

The 2027 draft prospect has had an interrupted summer, having dealt with osteitis pubis and being restricted in his pre-season, but he will feature for Vic Metro as a bottom-aged player this upcoming under-18 carnival after starring last year as an under-16.

Bewick, whose dad played 238 games for the Bombers and retired in 2000 after playing in that year's Grand Final, is a clever, smart and quick midfielder with slick skills.

Tasmania has nominated him as a 'player of interest' in its watchlist of under-17 prospects it will be targeting to sign this year. – Callum Twomey