A general view of the 2025 Telstra AFL Draft. Picture: AFL Photos

CLUBS would be given an extra draft pick at the end of the first round if their top-five selection is pushed back at least one position by an early bid under a proposal being considered by the AFL.

The League has informed a number of clubs that it is looking at the bold change to its draft system to be implemented this year, alongside the other bidding system and free agency adjustments.

Under this move, clubs with top-five selections at the draft which are pushed back at least one position would be awarded an end-of-first-round pick as compensation for losing their primary draft spot.

Using last year's draft as an example, West Coast saw its pick No.2 move to pick No.4, Richmond's picks No.3 and 4 become 7 and 8 after bids and Essendon's pick No.5 become No.9 on draft night after four top-10 bids shifted the live draft order.

Under the proposed rule, which has been road-tested in recent months by the League, Richmond and Essendon would have been awarded a pick at the end of the first round because of the change at the top of the order.

The rule would only apply to clubs that have had their own original picks pushed back, and not other compensation picks. Using the 2025 example, the proposal would have seen West Coast only get an extra end-of-first-round pick if the Eagles had used their No.1 pick to bid on a player, and not their No.2 pick (which they received as compensation for losing free agent Oscar Allen).

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It would mean clubs with top-five picks this year would be certain to get another end-of-first-round selection added to their pick haul, with Carlton father-son Cody Walker and Port Adelaide Next Generation Academy prospect Dougie Cochrane likely to attract bids as early as pick No.1 and 2 in this year's pool.

It looms as a significant boost to struggling clubs to help their rebuilds.

Dougie Cochrane and Cody Walker. Pictures: AFL Photos

The AFL has told clubs aware of the proposal that it would encourage clubs to place bids on prospects where they are rated. In conjunction with the tougher bidding system changes, the move would add to the chances of clubs not being able to match very early bids.

In the proposal, a club can only get an extra end-of-first-round pick once as a result of a sliding top-five selection. It means that under the Richmond example from last year, the Tigers would have only received one extra pick, even though the Tigers had its two picks pushed back.