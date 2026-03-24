Maurice Rioli is tackled by Bailey Humphrey during the match between Richmond and Gold Coast at the MCG in round two, 2026. Picture: Getty Images

GOLD Coast forward Bailey Humphrey has failed in his bid to overturn a two-match suspension for rough conduct at the AFL Tribunal on Tuesday.

Humphrey was cited for his sling tackle on Richmond's Maurice Rioli during the third quarter of their Saturday afternoon clash at the MCG.

The incident was graded as careless, high impact and high contact by the Match Review Officer.

The 21-year-old will now miss games against Melbourne on Easter Sunday and Sydney on the Saturday of Gather Round.

The Suns have a bye in round three.

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Speaking post-match, Suns coach Damien Hardwick said he didn't believe Humphrey should be sanctioned at all.

"No, I wouldn't have thought so. It should have been holding the ball," he said.

Gold Coast has made a blistering start to its 2026 campaign, winning each of its opening three games by more than 50 points to sit on top of the ladder.

More to come