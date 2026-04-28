Aaron Naughton leaves the field on a stretcher during the R7 match between the Western Bulldogs and Sydney at Marvel Stadium on April 23, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

Check out the injury updates from all 18 clubs.

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Callum Ah Chee Hamstring 1 week Darcy Fogarty Back Test Mitch Hinge Hamstring 2-3 weeks Mark Keane Leg 3-6 weeks Alex Neal-Bullen Knee Test Updated: April 28, 2026

In the mix

The Crows need a midfield spark and Jake Soligo and Dan Curtin could be the duo to provide it. Soligo was terrific in the SANFL, racking up 38 disposals, seven clearances and kicking two goals. Curtin, meanwhile, played his first game for the year after overcoming a dislocated kneecap, completing four quarters onball and building confidence with 18 disposals and six marks. Neal-Bullen is likely to return from a minor knee injury after missing one match, while Fogarty completed a full training session over the weekend and will re-join the main group this week. Wingmen Chayce Jones and Billy Dowling and key defender James Borlase were other strong contributors in the SANFL. – Nathan Schmook

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Oscar Allen Foot 12-14 weeks Dan Annable Shoulder 13-15 weeks Noah Answerth Concussion TBC Jarrod Berry Calf 2-3 weeks Darcy Gardiner Shoulder 3-4 weeks Eric Hipwood Knee Mid-season Ben Murphy Hamstring TBC Jack Payne Knee TBC Henry Smith Foot TBC Dayne Zorko Calf Test Updated: April 28, 2026

In the mix

More rough injury news for the Lions with confirmation Allen would require surgery and miss a lengthy chunk of the season. With Ty Gallop settled in defence, Zane Zakostelsky is an option to play as key forward alongside Logan Morris and Darcy Fort. Gallop could be swung forward though, with Darragh Joyce a potential defensive replacement. Zorko is likely to return to face Essendon on Saturday, at the expense of either Jimmy Tunstill or Conor McKenna, who were both very good against Adelaide. Answerth has progressed well, but the Lions will be extra cautious with the lockdown defender who has suffered two concussions in the past month. - Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Ben Camporeale Concussion Test Lucas Camporeale Kidney TBC Harry McKay Concussion Test Rob Monahan Shoulder TBC Jesse Motlop Knee Season Harry O'Farrell Knee TBC Marc Pittonet Hand Test Updated: April 28, 2026

In the mix

The Blues are hopeful McKay (concussion) and Pittonet (hand) will be fit for Saturday night's clash against the Saints, while Ollie Hollands (managed) could also return. George Hewett (40 disposals, 11 clearances) was again among the best at VFL level as the side continues to assess its midfield mix, while Billy Wilson (41 disposals, eight intercepts) was a shining light and could add some dash from half-back. Lachie Fogarty (24 disposals, two goals) continues to stake his claim, while Jack Ison (nine disposals, four goals) is a watch for a potential AFL debut in the coming weeks. - Riley Beveridge

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Harry DeMattia Back 1 week Reef McInnes Knee Season Tim Membrey Hamstring 4 weeks Updated: April 28, 2026

In the mix

Collingwood confirmed on Tuesday that Scott Pendlebury will be managed this Thursday night on a five-day break. Ned Long will return after being managed on Anzac Day. Darcy Moore will also face the Hawks after recovering from a hamstring strain and will play his second game of 2026. Membrey strained his hamstring against the Bombers and will miss the next month, opening the door for Jack Buller or Charlie West to get another shot in the senior team. – Josh Gabelich

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Angus Clarke Foot 5 weeks Brayden Fiorini Back TBC Lewis Hayes Knee 4 weeks Harrison Jones Calf 2 weeks Isaac Kako Back TBC Nic Martin Knee Season Archer May MCL Test Jordan Ridley Calf 3 weeks Vigo Visentini Hamstring 1 week Updated: April 28, 2026

In the mix

Kako has been sidelined for an extended period with a back injury, which could mean a recall for Jade Gresham after he was a carryover emergency last week. May has avoided a serious injury but will still need to pass a fitness test on his knee later in the week, while Mason Redman has recovered from a knee issue and will return in the VFL. Nik Cox continues to push for his first senior game since late 2024 and did his chances no harm with 18 disposals, seven marks and a goal in the VFL on the weekend, while Archie Perkins and Zak Johnson (23 disposals each) also impressed. Hussien El Achkar could be considered for a recall after kicking 4.3 in the twos. – Martin Smith

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Sean Darcy Calf 3-5 weeks Jaeger O'Meara Face 3 weeks Sam Sturt Knee TBC Brandon Walker Concussion 1 week Updated: April 28, 2026

In the mix

Pat Voss has overcome illness and trained with the main group on Tuesday, putting his hand up to return before the Dockers fly east on Wednesday. The Dockers are otherwise incredibly settled and not keen to manage players through three consecutive six-day breaks. Small forward Chris Scerri was among Peel Thunder's best players in the WAFL and is on the cusp of selection. Walker suffered concussion in the WAFL and is unavailable, making Cooper Simpson the most likely option if change is made in defence, with key defender Hugh Davies also performing well at the lower level. – Nathan Schmook

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Harley Barker Knee Indefinite Mark Blicavs Knee TBC Toby Conway Foot/Knee TBC Keighton Matofai-Forbes Foot 5 weeks Gryan Miers Knee 1-3 weeks Jay Polkinghorne Foot 4-6 weeks Tyson Stengle Conditioning Individualised program Updated: April 28, 2026

In the mix

Blicavs has been ruled out of the clash with North Melbourne on Saturday after scans on his left knee but the club is hopeful his absence will be short-term. Miers could be back as soon as round nine as he also manages a knee problem and increased his training load this week. Sam De Koning is an obvious inclusion for Blicavs as Geelong reshuffles its tall stocks, while Jake Kolodjashnij was also managed against the Power and could return. The VFL Cats had a bye last week but midfielders Mitch Knevitt, George Stevens and Jhye Clark were all strong contributors in their most recent state-league outing. - Michael Rogers

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Jy Farrar Ankle 6+ weeks Elliott Himmelberg Knee 4-6 weeks Avery Thomas Shoulder Test Updated: April 28, 2026

In the mix

Some big decisions for Damien Hardwick after a third loss in four starts last weekend. Alex Davies racked up 31 disposals in the VFL and could add a different element to a midfield that isn’t firing at the moment, despite its star-studded personnel. Sam Clohesy (26 and two goals) should be a strong chance to return on a wing, while Joel Jeffery also responded well to being omitted, with Charlie Ballard also remaining in the frame. Draftees Jai Murray and Beau Addinsall continued to impress. - Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Cody Angove Hamstring 3-4 weeks Tom Green Knee Season Darcy Jones Knee TBC Josh Kelly Hip TBC Logan Smith Knee 3-4 weeks Sam Taylor Hamstring 3-4 weeks Nathan Wardius Knee TBC Updated: April 28, 2026

In the mix

Smith is ramping up to three sessions a week as he eyes a return in three to four weeks, while Angove and Taylor are on a similar trajectory. Angove is now into his second week of modified training, with Taylor set to join him later this week. Joe Fonti is back in the selection frame after sitting out with a one-week suspension, joining several axed Giants who sent a clear message through the VFL. Callum Brown (four goals, 23 disposals) and Max Gruzewski (four goals, eight marks) spearheaded the attack, while Jake Riccardi impressed with 21 touches and two majors. In the ruck, Kieren Briggs dominated with 32 hitouts and 26 disposals, proving far too good for the reserve level. - Emily Patterson

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN James Blanck Concussion 1 week Mabior Chol Hamstring 2-3 weeks Will Day Shoulder 3-4 weeks Matt LeRay Concussion 1 week Updated: April 28, 2026

In the mix

Sam Mitchell is set for some changes with James Sicily and Dylan Moore available again after serving one-game suspensions for striking. Flynn Perez was managed with a slight injury issue, but is available again, as is Sam Butler. Day is closing in on a return in the VFL and could be only a few weeks away after recovering from a shoulder reconstruction. - Josh Gabelich

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Tom Campbell Neck TBC Jai Culley Knee Season Aidan Johnson Hip/groin Test Xavier Lindsay Hip/groin 1-2 weeks Shane McAdam Achilles TBC Jake Melksham Ankle 2-3 weeks Harrison Petty Concussion protocols Test Trent Rivers Knee 1-2 weeks Christian Salem Foot 2-3 weeks Jack Viney Achilles TBC Updated: April 28, 2026

In the mix

Petty could return this week to face Sydney after suddenly became unsteady on his feet in the Demons' clash with Brisbane in round six. He underwent extensive testing and consulted with specialists to look at the brain and heart, with the end diagnosis being a vestibular migraine and not concussion related. Unfortunately, Culley's season is over after rupturing his ACL on Anzac Day Eve. Young guns Lindsay (hip/groin) and Rivers (knee) remain a couple of weeks away from a return as they continue to manage their injury issues. In better news, defender Jake Bowey got through managed minutes in the Demons' VFL hitout on the weekend as he returns from the foot injury he suffered in December. - Alison O'Connor

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Jackson Archer Knee Season Charlie Comben Illness Test Zac Fisher Hamstring 3-4 weeks Robert Hansen jnr Groin 1 week River Stevens Knee 6-8 weeks Blake Thredgold Foot TBC Luke Urquhart Knee 1-2 weeks Updated: April 28, 2026

In the mix

There are no guarantees Comben (illness) plays in Saturday evening's clash against the Cats, as he continues to recover. Fisher (hamstring) and Stevens (knee) are both set for stints on the sidelines after injuries sustained in the reserves. Zac Banch (18 disposals, two goals) was among the best at VFL level, while Cooper Harvey (36 disposals, six marks) also impressed. - Riley Beveridge

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Tom Anastasopoulos Concussion TBC Tom Cochrane Hamstring Test Mani Liddy Groin 2-3 weeks Ollie Lord Knee Season Jack Lukosius Groin 4-6 weeks Sam Powell-Pepper Knee 5-7 weeks Harrison Ramm Ankle 1 week Esava Ratugolea Knee 1-2 weeks Connor Rozee Hamstring 9-11 weeks Josh Sinn Shoulder 12-14 weeks Updated: April 28, 2026

In the mix

Josh Carr would be reluctant to make changes for Friday night’s Showdown against Adelaide following an inspired win over Geelong and near-miss against Hawthorn in the past fortnight, although Todd Marshall is back in the selection mix after recovering from illness. Defender Brandon Zerk-Thatcher has continued an excellent run at SANFL level and is ready to step up when called upon, while Will Lorenz (40 disposals), Jackson Mead and Jack Watkins were all prolific at the lower level. - Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Jasper Alger Knee 4 weeks Harry Armstrong Foot 4-5 weeks Sam Banks Collarbone 5-6 weeks Judson Clarke ACL TBC Josh Gibcus ACL strain TBC Taj Hotton Hip TBC Rhyan Mansell Foot TBC Toby Nankervis Hamstring 2-4 weeks Zane Peucker Ankle 6 weeks Hugo Ralphsmith MCL 5-7 weeks Maurice Rioli Hamstring 3-4 weeks Tom Sims Elbow/Foot TBC Josh Smillie Quad TBC Kaleb Smith Groin 3 weeks Tim Taranto Concussion Test Updated: April 28, 2026

In the mix

Somehow, the injury list has ballooned again, now out to 15. Gibcus has suffered an ACL strain in his “good” knee, with the club saying it was a similar injury to AFLW clubmate Gab Seymour, who avoided surgery. Smillie had been sitting at 4-6 weeks, but is back out to TBC after suffering a small re-tear to the quad injured in February. Taranto should be available to face West Coast if he gets through his final training session, while Jayden Short will come back into the mix after paternity leave, with late inclusion James Trezise likely to make way. Ralphsmith will miss a stint after suffering a MCL injury during a tackle in the dying minutes of the loss to Melbourne. With just six AFL-listed players in the VFL, Luke Trainor (28 disposals, 11 marks and a goal) was a class above, while Tyler Sonsie (31 and four clearances) will likely fill Ralphsmith’s role. - Sarah Black

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Eamonn Armstrong Concussion Concussion protocols Charlie Banfield Shoulder Test Hunter Clark Knee TBC Lance Collard Suspension Round 13 Angus Hastie Concussion Concussion protocols Isaac Keeler Hamstring 1-2 weeks Liam Ryan Hip cork TBC Updated: April 28, 2026

In the mix

Ryan spent Sunday night in hospital after suffering a significant corked hip against West Coast and is in doubt for this weekend after another big hit early in his time at the Saints. Clark will also need to prove his fitness later in the week after copping a knock to his knee in the win on Sunday. Banfield is a chance to be available again after rehabbing his dislocated shoulder. - Josh Gabelich

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Taylor Adams Hamstring TBC Riak Andrew Quad TBC Braeden Campbell Leg TBC Will Green Foot 8 weeks Errol Gulden Shoulder 3 months Isaac Heeney Calf Test Liam Hetherton Back 6 months Max King Back 4 months Tom McCartin Knee 2-3 weeks Updated: April 28, 2026

In the mix

Heeney is set to return this weekend after overcoming calf soreness, but the news is less positive for McCartin, who faces two to three weeks on the sidelines with a knee ligament sprain. Meanwhile, Hetherton is braced for an extended six-month rehab program after being diagnosed with a lumbar stress fracture. Despite Brodie Grundy firing in the seniors, Peter Ladhams has forced his way into selection contention with 40 disposals, 19 clearances and 47 hitouts in the VFL. Omitted duo Corey Warner (28 touches, one goal) and Joel Hamling (21 disposals, nine marks, two goals) also impressed, alongside Caiden Cleary (37 disposals) and Hayden McLean (five goals) in a dominant day for the reserves.. - Emily Patterson

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Sam Allen Knee 5 weeks Tyler Brockman Knee TBC Harry Edwards Concussion Test Jack Graham Shoulder 9-11 weeks Noah Long Knee Season Jacob Newton Foot Season Archer Reid Knee TBC Deven Robertson Knee Season Brandon Starcevich Calf 3-4 weeks Updated: April 28, 2026

In the mix

Edwards is expected to be made available for WAFL selection if he completes training this week, with the important key defender completing two full training sessions since clearing concussion protocols. Young midfielder Tom Gross is pushing for an AFL recall after an impressive WAFL performance with 21 disposals and three goals, with experienced small forward Matt Owies booting five goals. Premiership forward Jamie Cripps worked hard after being dropped to the lower level, while defender Rhett Bazzo (10 marks) and hardened midfielder Fin Macrae (25 disposals) are also putting their hands up. Premiership defender Tom Cole and former Adelaide midfielder Harry Schoenberg are others on the fringe of selection. On the injury front, a timeline for Archer Reid's recovery will be worked through this week, with Graham starting his rehabilitation after shoulder surgery last week. – Nathan Schmook

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Connor Budarick Hamstring 1-2 weeks Sam Darcy Knee Season Tim English Knee Test Riley Garcia Hamstring 2-4 weeks Arty Jones Hamstring Test Tom Liberatore Concussion Concussion protocols Rory Lobb Hamstring 2-4 weeks Aaron Naughton Neck Test James O'Donnell Hamstring 3-4 weeks Cody Weightman Knee 4-6 weeks Updated: April 28, 2026

In the mix

Luke Beveridge could be about to get some injury luck with Naughton remarkably a chance to play against Fremantle on Friday night, despite the scary fall in round seven. English and Jones will also need to prove their fitness on Wednesday before being cleared to return. Liberatore is yet to exit concussion protocols and will need to be ticked off medically on Wednesday before being considered. - Josh Gabelich