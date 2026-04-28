Jordan Dawson and Nick Murray compete for a mark against Mitch Georgiades during the match between Adelaide and Port Adelaide at Adelaide Oval in round 20, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

THE LEADING handful of clubs are beginning to open up a gap on the rest of the competition heading into a round where at least one of the lesser lights will claim a valuable win.

Collingwood and Hawthorn open round eight with a high-stakes clash on Thursday night, while Adelaide and Port Adelaide suddenly look evenly matched for the Showdown on Friday.

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Sydney and Melbourne will get a better idea of where they sit when they meet on Sunday, before Gold Coast hosts Greater Western Sydney in arguably the most important Expansion Cup yet.

Here is who and what to look out for across round eight, as well as a tip for each match.

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Collingwood v Hawthorn, MCG

Thursday, April 30, 7.30pm AEST

Last time: Hawthorn 17.8 (110) d Collingwood 6.10 (46), R22 2025

What it means

Collingwood (4-3) rose to the occasion of its traditional Anzac Day clash to swat aside Essendon for a percentage-boosting win. But the Magpies are likely to face a tougher test this week against the high-flying Hawks. The Pies will be emboldened by hitting triple figures for the first time in 15 matches as they begin a three-game stretch that could set up their season with the Cats and Swans to come next.

Hawthorn (6-1) stared down a Gold Coast fightback before pulling away to a thumping win at its home fortress. The victory was the Hawks' sixth in a row as they separate themselves from a chasing pack and settle alongside the early pacesetters. The Hawks will be buoyed by playing in front of a bumper crowd and on the wide expanses of the MCG where they have won six of their past seven.

Game shapers

Jordan De Goey returned from a brief stint on the sidelines due to concussion to breathe fresh life into the Magpies' attack as they dismantled the Bombers. The 30-year-old added a spark in the forward half as he booted three goals for the second time this season, while also adding depth to the midfield where he looms as an important cog while the Pies take on the Hawks.

Jack Gunston continues to show no signs of slowing down amid a late-career flourish that has the 34-year-old creeping towards an unlikely ton this season. The Hawks veteran has 24 goals from six matches after booting five majors against the Suns and perhaps only needs to straighten up his aim to hit triple figures with 16 behinds to his name as he averages 6.7 scoring shots a game.

Early tip: Hawthorn by 11 points

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Western Bulldogs v Fremantle, Marvel Stadium

Friday, May 1, 7.30pm AEST

Last time: Fremantle 17.10 (112) d Western Bulldogs 14.13 (97), R24 2025

What it means

Western Bulldogs (4-3) concerns went from bad to worse as it was kept at arm's length by Sydney before the ladder leaders pulled away in the second half. The Bulldogs have now lost their past three by an average 60 points at the same time as their injury toll continues to mount. The Dogs will need no reminder of their costly loss to the Dockers last year as they look to turn their form around.

Fremantle (6-1) did what it needed to do against Carlton before flicking a switch at the start of the final term to boot four goals in six minutes and set up a sixth straight win. The Dockers appear to still have another gear or two to go to but could now begin to entrench their place among the genuine contenders as they face a Bulldogs outfit dealing with a growing injury crisis.

Game shapers

Marcus Bontempelli could hardly have done much more to drag the Bulldogs back into the contest against the Swans as he spent time bolstering the defence and in his more familiar midfield role. The Dogs captain gathered 29 disposals and booted two goals even while carrying a knee concern against the Swans, but will need to be fit and firing against the Dockers' deep-running onball brigade.

Luke Jackson showed how pivotal he has become to the Dockers' success as a stint in the ruck helped his side dominate centre clearance to turn the game against the Blues. The 24-year-old is averaging a career-best 26.7 hitouts and 5.3 clearances a game as he spends more time around the ball, and will be licking his lips over facing the Dogs with clouds hanging over their ruck options.

Early tip: Fremantle by 17 points

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Game shapers

Adelaide v Port Adelaide, Adelaide Oval

Friday, May 1, 7.40pm ACST

Last time: Adelaide 20.13 (133) d Port Adelaide 5.5 (35), R20 2025

What it means

Adelaide (3-4) failed yet another litmus test as it was unable to stem the flow of goals once Brisbane lifted a gear, to keep the alarm bells ringing whenever it meets a top-four contender. The Crows face mounting concerns with stopping the opposition once they get a run on, as they conceded their highest score since 2018 against the Lions and are averaging 91 points against this season.

Port Adelaide (3-4) took a huge step towards discovering a new identity under coach Josh Carr as it stunned Geelong for its most impressive win for more than a year. The Power made the most of their stoppage dominance to finish +18 in clearances and +23 for inside 50s, and appear primed for the on-ball battle as they come up against a Crows outfit they have beaten once in the past six Showdowns.

Game shapers

Jordan Dawson returned to face the Lions under the most trying personal circumstances and was rightly praised for delivering a stirring performance even as the Crows suffered a heavy defeat. The Crows captain had taken time to get his season going but after stepping back into his old role as a distributor from the back half was one of few positives for his side with 28 disposals and two goals.

Jason Horne-Francis has shaken off an interrupted pre-season that forced him to spend more time forward as the Power's return to form coincides with him taking on more of a midfield role. The former No.1 draft pick gathered 34 disposals while setting the tone with 17 contested possessions and 12 clearances, as he takes on more responsibility alongside Zak Butters in the Power engine room.

Early tip: Adelaide by 21 points

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Essendon v Brisbane, Marvel Stadium

Saturday, May 2, 12.35pm AEST

Last time: Brisbane 13.12 (90) d Essendon 11.6 (72), R12 2025

What it means

Essendon (1-6) had shown signs of improvement until it folded with barely a whimper in the second half of the Anzac Day clash against Collingwood in a reminder that it has won once in 20 matches. The Bombers were blown away by a side that had not reached 100 points all season but booted their highest score since 2018, and must now clamp down on the Lions to avoid a similarly ugly scoreline.

Brisbane (4-3) might still be stuck in third gear but sent a warning shot across the competition with a seven-goal blitz in the third term against Adelaide. The Lions had looked lacklustre at times even in victory in previous weeks but answered coach Chris Fagan's call to lift their intensity to finish +15 in clearances and +21 for inside 50s with a rout now on the cards against the struggling Bombers.

Game shapers

Kyle Langford had returned to his former role as a defender as the rebuilding Bombers searched for greater experience and solidity while under regular attack in the early part of the season. The 29-year-old was shifted to be a much-needed target during the Anzac Day clash against the Pies, but can expect to see his magnet move yet again as the Bombers try to contain the Lions’ forward firepower.

Sam Draper could too often only show glimpses of his true potential during an injury-hit stint with the Bombers and arrived at the Lions for a gradual build across the pre-season but with time now on his side. The 27-year-old is up and running after six matches with his second club as he begins to add to the Lions' strength at stoppages whether in the hitouts or in getting clearances of his own.

Early tip: Brisbane by 39 points

Sam Draper celebrates a goal during the match between Brisbane and Adelaide at the Gabba in round seven, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

West Coast v Richmond, Optus Stadium

Saturday, May 2, 2.15pm AWST

Last time: Richmond 16.9 (105) d West Coast 8.8 (56), R19 2025

What it means

West Coast (2-5) is losing the shine that came with back-to-back wins as it was thumped by more than 100 points for the second time in four weeks in a demoralising defeat to St Kilda. The Eagles have problems all over the field but could be most concerned with a lack of defensive pressure making them too easy to score against after conceding more than 20 goals for the third time this year.

Richmond (0-7) showed signs of promise as it stayed within striking distance of Melbourne for three quarters before being blown away in a disappointing final term. The Tigers have now conceded more than 100 points five times this year and will need to lift their intensity and tighten up their defence if they are to make the most of meeting a side they beat in both clashes last year.

Game shapers

Josh Lindsay has been a shining light during a dark month for the Eagles and might well prove to be a steal of the 2025 draft as the No.19 pick adds class and composure to the back half. The 19-year-old had done little wrong in the first five matches of his debut season but enjoyed a breakout game as he gathered 31 disposals and seven rebounds as one of few positives in the loss to the Saints.

Sam Grlj has been one of few bright sparks in a dismal start to the Tigers' season with his silky skills and blistering pace giving the side hope for the future. The 18-year-old has been able to consistently find the ball as he has played every match in his debut campaign but there are also clear signs that teammates are looking for Grlj as he gathered 21 disposals even in the defeat to the Demons, earning him the round seven Telstra Rising Star nomination.

Early tip: West Coast by 22 points

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Geelong v North Melbourne, GMHBA Stadium

Saturday, May 2, 4.35pm AEST

Last time: Geelong 22.18 (150) d North Melbourne 7.7 (49), R20 2025

What it means

Geelong (4-3) suffered a rare humiliating loss under coach Chris Scott as it was beaten in the contest and opened up in general play for a defeat to Port Adelaide that was worse than the final margin suggested. The Cats can expect to get their campaign back on track as they return to their home fortress to take on a Kangaroos outfit that they have beaten 14 times in a row, stretching back to 2015.

North Melbourne (4-3) gave Greater Western Sydney a huge scare in another sign that it is ready to rise, but paid the price for being unable to contain its opponent once it got its running game going from the back half. The Kangaroos have hung on to their place in the top six but now begin a horror five-match stretch with a visit to a venue where they have lost their past six games by an average 62 points.

Game shapers

Ollie Dempsey has often been the icing on the cake since breaking into the Cats’ side with his blistering pace and goalkicking threat while playing on a wing helping to open up the opposition. But the 23-year-old is now facing one of the bigger challenges of his past three seasons as the Cats search for more depth in their midfield and front half as injuries begin to take their toll.

Harry Sheezel has arguably been marked harshly despite consistent and classy output in a struggling side across his first three seasons with the Kangaroos. The 21-year-old is now having a greater impact on an emerging side while spending more time in the midfield and even with a broken finger was crucial to the Roos challenging the Giants, gathering 32 disposals in the narrow loss.

Early tip: Geelong by 16 points

Harry Sheezel celebrates a goal during the round six match between North Melbourne and Richmond at Marvel Stadium, on April 19, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

Carlton v St Kilda, Marvel Stadium

Saturday, May 2, 7.35pm AEST

Last time: Carlton 11.11 (77) d St Kilda 9.8 (62), R9 2025

What it means

Carlton (1-6) put a wretched week behind it to find reason for positivity as it stormed home against Fremantle even as it suffered a fifth straight defeat. The Blues continue to be beaten in all too familiar ways as they were unable to stop the Dockers' run of six goals either side of the last change, but then booted five of the last six to outscore their opponents in a final term for just the second time this year.

St Kilda (3-4) made the most of taking on the stuttering West Coast to flex its scoring muscle and pile on its highest total since 2016 in a rollicking and much-needed victory. The Saints have shown in previous wins over the Giants and Power that they can more than match their fellow finals hopefuls but can ill afford a slip-up in a danger game against the Blues.

Game shapers

Sam Walsh took a huge step towards silencing the critics of the impact that he has on games as the former No.1 pick gathered 32 disposals and eight inside 50s against the Dockers. The 25-year-old is arguably at his best when he can make the most of his endurance on the outside of the midfield but could be asked to add more thrust to the engine room as the Blues look to match the Saints.

Tom De Koning has had to come to terms with being in the spotlight since making a high-priced move to the Saints but will face added pressure this week while facing the Blues. The 26-year-old is still to prove his worth at his second club as he has averaged 13 disposals and two clearances while suffering from a back concern but will want to be primed to perform against his former side.

Early tip: St Kilda by seven points

Tom De Koning poses during St Kilda's 2026 team photo day at RSEA Park. Picture: AFL Photos

Sydney v Melbourne, SCG

Sunday, May 3, 3.15pm AEST

Last time: Melbourne 19.17 (131) d Sydney 12.6 (78), R11 2025

What it means

Sydney (6-1) continues to set the pace even among the leading contenders after it held off an early challenge from a fired-up Western Bulldogs before pulling away to its sixth comprehensive victory of the season. The Swans have set the standard for playing with speed and dare through the corridor but face a mouth-watering test against a Demons outfit showing similarities in the way that they play.

Melbourne (5-2) is riding a wave of momentum under new coach Steven King as it makes the most of a more attacking style to challenge the leading sides and blow away the lesser lights. The Demons scored triple figures for the fifth time in the win over the Tigers to maintain a flawless record when hitting the mark this year, but now face a true test of their standing against the high-flying Swans.

Game shapers

Brodie Grundy is showing little sign of being adversely impacted by the new ruck rules as he continues to be one of the leading tap rucks in the game while also finding plenty of the ball around the field. The 32-year-old is averaging 19.6 disposals and 5.4 clearances, as well as 35 hitouts a game, as he comes up against the club where he played one season and reaches 250 games.

Max Gawn has been hitting his usual high standards during the Demons' surprisingly strong start to the season and was even able to spend more time forward against the Tigers with tougher tests to come. The 34-year-old was an ominous aerial presence inside the forward 50 but is sure to return to his more familiar role for a pivotal ruck showdown with former one-year teammate Brodie Grundy.

Early tip: Sydney by 31 points

Brodie Grundy and Max Gawn during Sydney's match against Melbourne in Opening Round, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Gold Coast v Greater Western Sydney, People First Stadium

Sunday, May 3, 7.20pm AEST

Last time: GWS Giants 17.9 (111) d Gold Coast 11.10 (76), R23 2025

What it means

Gold Coast (4-3) is falling well short of living up to the hype that it can be a premiership contender as it suffered another defeat on the road in a heavy loss to Hawthorn. The Suns have only beaten the winless Tigers in four matches away from home this year. They now need to turn their form around against a Giants outfit that has won their past six clashes and 15 of 16 meetings going back to 2015.

Greater Western Sydney (3-4) gradually overpowered the improving North Melbourne in a gripping arm wrestle to secure a much-needed victory and stay in touch with the top 10. The Giants have been bolstered by the return of some of their most important players from injury in recent weeks but still need to claim the scalp of another genuine finals hopeful before facing the Bombers and Eagles next.

Game shapers

Noah Anderson was able to enjoy playing alongside Christian Petracca and Matt Rowell together for the first time but was still the one to inspire the Suns' fightback against the Hawks. The Suns captain gathered 31 disposals as his side made a charge either side of the main break but will now need to lead the way in a midfield needing to respond to being beaten at the coalface five weeks in a row.

Aaron Cadman started to live up to his status as a No.1 draft pick as he booted 44 goals last season and threatened to explode in his fourth campaign. The Giants have been made to wait for the key forward to again show his full potential after an injury-hit start to this season, but he remains crucial to their finals hopes after booting seven goals in two games including a classy sealer against the Roos.

Early tip: Gold Coast by 19 points