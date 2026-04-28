Melbourne has parted ways with its CEO, exactly a year after announcing his appointment

Paul Guerra speaks to the media on April 29, 2025, following his appointment as CEO of Melbourne.

MELBOURNE has parted ways with CEO Paul Guerra, AFL.com.au has confirmed.

Guerra's departure comes a year to the day after his appointment was announced, and he officially began at the Demons in early September.

One of his first key tasks was overseeing the appointment of senior coach Steven King, who has guided Melbourne to a 5-2 start to the season and transformed the game plan into a faster, more attacking style.

Former coach Simon Goodwin's sacking in August last year was orchestrated by interim CEO David Chippindall and then-president Brad Green.

Melbourne Football Club president, Brad Green, incoming head coach, Steven King and club CEO Paul Guerra speak to media during a press conference at the MCG on September 15, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

Steven Smith, the former Melbourne Cricket Club president who played 203 games for the Demons in the 1970s and '80s, took over as president from Green at the club's annual general meeting in December.

Before joining Melbourne, Guerra was the CEO of the Victorian Chamber of Commerce and Industry, and had also served as the CEO of the Royal Agricultural Society of Victoria, and the executive chair of the Queen Victoria Market. Guerra is also a non-executive director of Racing Victoria.

Melbourne is expected to come forward with reasons for the call to axe Guerra later on Tuesday.

The fourth-placed Demons face top-ranked Sydney in a massive clash at the SCG on Sunday afternoon.

More to come