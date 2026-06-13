West Coast's comeback just falls short in the dying seconds as North Melbourne holds on

Jack Darling during the round 14 match between North Melbourne Kagaroos and West Coast at Optus Stadium, June 13, 2026. Picture: Getty Images

NORTH Melbourne survived a desperate West Coast fightback to record a stirring one-point win at Optus Stadium on Saturday afternoon, with Eagles spearhead Jake Waterman missing a set shot in the dying moments of a thrilling clash.

The Kangaroos led by 20 points early in the fourth quarter but were under significant pressure late as the Eagles charged home with the final three goals, holding on to record a desperately needed win, 10.14 (74) to 10.13 (73).

KANGAROOS v EAGLES Full match coverage and stats

Waterman booted 3.3 and played a massive role in the fightback before hitting the post with his final set shot from 30m in front, with opposition key forward Nick Larkey consoling the All Australian after the siren.

Larkey was outstanding for the winners, booting four goals and standing up in critical contests late as North bounced back from its 124-point flogging against Fremantle and split its sold WA 'home' games 1-1 for a second season.

The win keeps the Kangaroos in the wildcard race at 6-7 ahead of a clash with Richmond next Sunday, with Alastair Clarkson's team playing with plenty of grit and fight after a challenging week.

Both teams looked capable of taking control of the game through the first two-and-a-half quarters, with West Coast building a 17-point lead in the second term after a five-goal run, and North Melbourne responding with a six-goal burst of its own.

As has become common with these teams, however, the match was ultimately decided late, with young Eagles forward Jobe Shanahan kicking two late goals to drive the fightback and taking a series of stunning contested marks.

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Harry Sheezel was terrific for the Roos, providing plenty of drive and polish with his 32 disposals, nine inside 50s and nine clearances, while former Eagle Jack Darling played a pivotal role early with four first-half goals.

Ruckman Tristan Xerri was a combative force in an entertaining match-up with Bailey Williams, giving North a physical presence around stoppages as they out-tackled West Coast 72-47 and won the contested ball battle 119-116.

The Eagles were best served by key duo Waterman and Shanahan, while young star Harley Reid (21 and five clearances) was influential early. Tim Kelly (27 and nine clearances) continued a terrific season, with mid-season recruit Marcus Herbert showing great signs.

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Alastair Clarkson challenged his team to bring the effort and endeavour that was missing against Fremantle, with Darling stepping up early against his former team to kick the opening goal after some hard-running efforts.

His teammates followed, with the Roos working hard defensively to pin the ball in their front half but failing to capitalise as Charlie Spargo, Larkey and Cooper Trembath all missed opportunities before Larkey finally converted.

The West Coast response was driven by Reid, who was typically physical and shot through stoppages at speed to cause panic in the North Melbourne defence, eventually resulting in a goal from a high contact free kick.

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The young star had 11 disposals and five clearances for the quarter, with the Eagles taking a five-point lead into the first break after Spargo gave away an undisciplined free kick to Brady Hough.

West Coast built on its momentum in the second, with back-to-back goals for Waterman giving them a 17-point lead and five unanswered goals early in the term.

They looked ready to take over the game, but momentum shifted after Waterman had a potential third goal overturned, with North also utilising Luke Parker as a spare defender to control the red-hot Eagles' spearhead.

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As Waterman cooled, his former teammate Darling heated up, kicking three consecutive goals to wrench back the lead at half-time as he got on top of smaller opponents, including Brandon Starcevich.

The Roos got out to a 20-point break in the third, with Larkey booting a pair of goals and Sheezel snapping accurately from the pocket after standing unmanned at a forward 50 stoppage.

Tom Cole gave West Coast a boost when he laid a sensational chasedown tackle and converted from his free kick, while young forward Shanahan capped a strong quarter with a contested mark and terrific set shot goal to cut the margin to 14 points at the last break.

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A 20-point margin early in the fourth looked likely to be enough for the Roos, but Shanahan and the Eagles made them fight right to the end in a 'home' game win on enemy territory.

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Davis left wobbly after Curtis tackle

West Coast wingman Hamish Davis took no further part in the game after his head hit the Optus Stadium turf in a crunching tackle from North Melbourne forward Paul Curtis that will draw Match Review scrutiny. It was an interesting clash that will be debated, with Curtis latching onto Davis when the young Eagle already had downward momentum in a single-action tackle. The forward had a duty of care towards Davis, however, and the young Eagles' wingman was unable to prevent his head hitting the turf after getting one arm partially free late in the tackle. It will be a testing case for the MRO, with Curtis copping a three-game ban last year for a dangerous tackle on Port Adelaide's Josh Sinn.

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NORTH MELBOURNE 2.5 5.8 9.11 10.14 (74)

WEST COAST 3.4 5.7 7.9 10.13 (73)

GOALS

North Melbourne: Darling 4, Larkey 4, Sheezel, Trembath

West Coast: Shanahan 3, Waterman 3, Baker, Cole, Hough, Reid

BEST

North Melbourne: Sheezel, Larkey, Darling, Xerri, Blamires, Stephens, Simpkin

West Coast: Shanahan, Waterman, Kelly, Reid, Williams, Duggan

INJURIES

North Melbourne: Nil

West Coast: Davis (concussion)

Crowd: 42,409 at Optus Stadium