Calvin, Roy and Warnie consider the trade options for round eight

Bailey Dale is tackled by Murphy Reid during the match between the Western Bulldogs and Fremantle at Marvel Stadium in round eight, 2026. Picture: Getty Images

IT'S TIME to go shopping.

As coaches get into the upgrade, downgrade cadence part of the season, there appears to be a range of options at good prices across each Fantasy position.

Whether it is Nic Newman or Bailey Dale as defenders under $900k, or Zac Bailey at a similar price point as a forward, coaches should be able to find players to fit their budget.

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Izak Rankine has enjoyed extra midfield time, and his numbers show he is a value pick.

There are many midfielders worth having a look at. Marcus Bontempelli is now under $1 million while Finn Callaghan and Hugh McCluggage have piqued the interest of savvy investors.

Big questions are asked of Max Gawn, underperforming stars and the cash cows to cull as they hit their top dollar.

The Traders unpack different options for round nine trades as coaches aim to improve their squads.

Listen to the AFL Fantasy Podcast with The Traders at Apple Podcasts and Spotify.

Episode guide

1:30 – The Traders' round eight scores.

10:10 – Votes for the Cash Cow of the Year.

12:00 – News of the week.

16:30 – Cash Cow stocktake.

32:05 – Value options to consider.

44:00 – Most traded and The Traders' early moves.

46:00 - Questions from social media - follow @AFLFantasy on X, @aflfantasy on Instagram and like the Official AFL Fantasy facebook page.

Get expert advice from The Traders during the season in the Fantasy Hub. Follow AFL Fantasy on X and Instagram and 'like' the Facebook page to join in the conversation.