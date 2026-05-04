Wil Powell's return to Gold Coast's defence has reminded the competition of just how good he is

Wil Powell celebrates a goal during Gold Coast's win over GWS in round eight, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

GOLD Coast's security blanket is back – for the time being anyway.

After expanding his game with an early-season stint in the midfield, Wil Powell has returned to defence in the past fortnight with outstanding results.

Powell played the opening six rounds as an onballer alongside Noah Anderson, Christian Petracca and Matt Rowell as coach Damien Hardwick searched for the right mix in a team battling for continuity.

But ahead of the round seven match-up against Hawthorn, the 26-year-old went back to the place he called home for much of the first eight years of his career – defence.

He lined up against Nick Watson (two goals from 14 disposals), waging an excellent duel against the red-hot Hawk, before being given the task on Toby Greene (one goal) in Sunday night's win over Greater Western Sydney.

Locking in on the opposition's most dangerous medium to small forward was a task Powell regularly undertook in 2025 with distinction.

Speaking to AFL.com.au in the Suns' dressing-room following the win over the Giants, Powell said he learnt plenty playing in the middle of the ground.

"It's nice to add another string to your bow and going into the midfield I bring that toughness the team needs, but I can also swing back when the team needs it as well," he said.

"I absolutely love it. I've taken my lessons from the backline with my defensive mindset and taken that into the midfield.

"That's where I hold my game in high regard, my defensive actions."

Wil Powell (right) tackles Jye Caldwell during Gold Coast's win over Essendon in round six, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

Powell said he studied the role with Anderson and midfield coach Shaun Grigg, watching vision of his own captain and dynamic Swan Justin McInerney to speed up his education.

But Hardwick wanted him to shore up a back seven that had chopped and changed plenty.

It's not just Powell's defence, but his reading of the play and ball use once he wins it back that is so eye-catching.

He helped set the tone against the Giants with a goal from outside 50m and then a laser-like pass to Petracca for another goal in the opening term.

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"We'd like two of Powelly, to be perfectly honest," Hardwick said.

"He's such a special player. He's a very, very underrated player in AFL circles.

"I've been lucky enough to see a lot of quality hybrid backs and he's as good as I've seen.

"The way he reads the ball, the way on offence he can make things happen. His ability to close down space on the opposition.

"He's just such a very important player for us and one of the best in the defensive mix at the moment."