Koby Evans has pleaded guilty to conduct unbecoming after abusing a Coburg opponent in a VFL game

Koby Evans during Brisbane's match against Coburg in the VFL on May 2, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

BRISBANE player Koby Evans has been banned for four matches for using a homophobic slur in a VFL match.

The AFL's Integrity Unit found Evans immediately admitted to using the slur during the game against Coburg and apologised.

Given his remorse, the AFL said a four-game ban was appropriate and "consistent with previous similar matters where a player has self-reported such conduct".

The League labelled Evans' comment "a highly-offensive homophobic slur ... which demeans and denigrates persons regardless of their sexuality.

He will be banned for rounds 9-12 of the AFL season and corresponding VFL games, and will also undertake LGBTQI+ inclusion education.

"Everyone understands that homophobia and homophobic language has absolutely no place in our game at any level or in the wider community," AFL chief operating officer Tom Harley said.

"Our players have a very clear understanding of what is acceptable on the football field and in society. Koby self-reported this incident and has taken ownership of his mistake both privately and publicly.

"It is extremely disappointing to be dealing with another incident of this nature. While we will always examine the individual circumstances, we cannot be more clear that respect and inclusion are not optional in our game - they are fundamental."

Koby Evans during Brisbane's match against Coburg in the VFL on May 2, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

Evans said he immediately knew he'd made a mistake after uttering the slur.

"My language was totally unacceptable, I'm disappointed in myself, and apologise to the LGBTQI+ community and our club," he said in a statement.

"I knew as soon as it came out of my mouth, that I'd made a bad mistake and this language is unacceptable on or off the field."

Lions CEO Sam Graham said the club was committed to being an inclusive environment.

"Koby has addressed his teammates and through this situation has been upfront with the club and AFL about this matter," Graham said.

"We recognise that Koby is at the beginning of his career and we will work with him to provide the necessary support and education, to ensure he understands the impact words can have on people."

The latest incident comes less than two weeks after the AFL dismissed its Appeals Board chairman Will Houghton in the aftermath of St Kilda player Lance Collard's ban for using a homophobic slur against a VFL opponent last month.

Houghton was sacked after saying racist, sexist or homophobic language was "commonplace" in Australian football when adjudicating St Kilda's appeal.

Saints forward Collard served a two-week ban after being found guilty of using homophobic language, after initially being banned for seven weeks.

Adelaide's Izak Rankine was banned for four matches last year for the same offence, missing the Crows' finals series.

Untried Sydney defender Riak Andrew (five matches) and West Coast player Jack Graham (four) were also suspended last season.

In 2024, now-retired Port Adelaide player Jeremy Finlayson was handed a three-match ban and Gold Coast midfielder Wil Powell was suspended for five matches.