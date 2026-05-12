The Lions have played down their Grand Final win over the Cats having any impact ahead of their rematch

Dayne Zorko, Chris Fagan and Cam Rayner embrace after Brisbane's win over Geelong in the 2025 Grand Final. Picture: AFL Photos

CHRIS Fagan doesn't think his side's dismantling of Geelong in last year's Grand Final will count for much when Brisbane hosts the rematch at the Gabba.

The sides will clash on Thursday for the first time since the Lions' 47-point win in the MCG decider last September.

Scores were level at half-time before the reigning premiers found another gear late in the third term and romped to a second straight flag.

Both sides are 6-3 entering the clash, separated on the table by just four percentage points.

The sides have met five times in finals games since 2020, with the Cats up 3-2 in those games.

"Three weeks earlier we got our pants pulled down and each time we play anything can happen ... one result doesn't indicate the next," Fagan said when asked if the one-sided nature of the Grand Final had changed the narrative of their rivalry.

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"If we play our best footy we're a chance to beat them and they'd think the same way.

"The Grand Final was a long time ago and you move on pretty quickly.

"For us it's just like, whenever you play Geelong it's a healthy rivalry built out of respect."

Lions midfielder Jarrod Berry (calf) and experienced defender Darcy Gardiner (shoulder) both attempted to prove their fitness at Tuesday's training.

Cam Rayner and Jarrod Berry are seen at Brisbane training on May 12, 2026. Picture: Getty Images

But Fagan said Lincoln McCarthy (hamstring) pulled up sore after Friday's defeat of Carlton and won't play, while Ty Gallop (hamstring) is hobbled despite overcoming the concussion that ruled him out of the Blues clash.

Noah Answerth will also remain sidelined until doctors give the tough-as-nails defender the all-clear to return after a series of tough knocks.

"In the long run it's actually good for your list to be tested, particularly early in the year," Fagan said of the upside to the side's consistent injury toll this year.