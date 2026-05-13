The teams are in for Thursday night's clash between Brisbane and Geelong at the Gabba

L-R: Gryan Miers, Sam Marshall, James Worpel. Pictures: AFL Photos

BRISBANE has recalled premiership midfielder Sam Marshall for his first game of 2026, while Geelong has made four changes for the Thursday night clash at the Gabba.

Cats midfielder James Worpel and defender Jake Kolodjashnij have been managed for the trip to Brisbane, while Gryan Miers is back for his first senior game since suffering a complex ACL injury.

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Lions wingman Jarrod Berry has failed to overcome a calf injury and misses out, with Marshall coming in for his first AFL game since last year's Grand Final.

Marshall's continued absence from Brisbane's side this year has fuelled speculation about his future, with AFL.com.au's Gettable reporting on Wednesday that the 20-year-old has strong interest from clubs in Victoria.

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Defender Darcy Gardiner is back in place of Darragh Joyce, while Lincoln McCarthy is out with a hamstring issue.

Miers is one of four big inclusions for Chris Scott's side, with utility Mark Blicavs, defender Jack Henry and ruck Mitch Edwards also returning.

While Worpel and Kolodjashnij have been rested off the five-day break following the win against Collingwood last Saturday night, veteran Rhys Stanley and midfielder Jack Bowes have been dropped.

Editor's note: The original teams announcement listed Stanley and Bowes as 'managed'. Geelong has since announced they have been omitted.

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THURSDAY, MAY 14

Brisbane v Geelong at the Gabba, 7.30pm AEST

BRISBANE

In: S.Marshall, D.Gardiner

Out: D.Joyce (omitted), L.McCarthy (hamstring)

GEELONG

In: J.Henry, M.Edwards, G.Miers, M.Blicavs

Out: J.Kolodjashnij (managed), R.Stanley (omitted), J.Worpel (managed), J.Bowes (omitted)