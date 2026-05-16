KUWARNA has produced a brilliant performance to claim a statement-making 68-point win over North Melbourne on Saturday.
The Crows were in devastating form at the Adelaide Oval on their way to a 20.13 (133) to 9.11 (65) victory.
CROWS v KANGAROOS Full match coverage and stats
Last year's minor premier, Kuwarna kicked 10 unanswered goals in the second quarter on its way to a stunning win.
Izak Rankine (28 disposals and a goal) and Jordan Dawson (24 and one) starred again, while Josh Rachele was electric, kicking three goals, and James Peatling (22 and two) impressed as the Crows improved to 6-4.
Harry Sheezel (24 disposals) and Paul Curtis (12 and three goals) tried hard on a tough day for North, which slipped to a 4-6 record.
More to come
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KUWARNA 4.2 14.6 18.11 20.13 (133)
NORTH MELBOURNE 3.4 3.6 5.8 9.11 (65)
GOALS
Kuwarna: Rachele 3, Soligo 2, Peatling 2, Nankervis 2, Murray 2, McAndrew 2, Keays 2, Fogarty 2, Rankine, Dawson, Cook
North Melbourne: Curtis 3, Wardlaw, Trembath, Spargo, O'Sullivan, Larkey, Darling
BEST
Kuwarna: Rankine, Dawson, Peatling, Rachele, Soligo, Murray, McAndrew
North Melbourne: Sheezel, Parker, Curtis, Xerri, Davies-Uniacke
INJURIES
Kuwarna: Nil
North Melbourne: Nil
LATE CHANGES
Kuwarna: N.Murray replaced in selected side by Nankervis
North Melbourne: Nil
Crowd: 41,313 at Adelaide Oval