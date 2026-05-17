The Dockers maintain a gap on second spot with a ninth straight win, over Essendon at the MCG

Patrick Voss celebrates a goal for Walyalup against Essendon in R10, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

FORMER Essendon rookie Patrick Voss has dined out on his old club, kicking five goals in Walyalup's 43-point win.

Voss kicked four goals in the second term and the man known as the Prancing Pony let Bombers fans know all about it, as the Dockers won on Sunday at the MCG, 16.8 (104) to 8.13 (61).

BOMBERS v DOCKERS Full match coverage and stats

Essendon had only managed 1.8 to half-time in dreary, wet conditions, but rallied with two goals in the third quarter and they won the second half by nine points.

It is Fremantle's ninth straight win, equalling their club record.

As the Dockers continued their outstanding start to the season, the Bombers returned to the MCG for the first time since they had such high hopes for the Anzac Day clash against Collingwood.

Essendon were smashed in the blockbuster against the Pies and were again poor defensively against the Dockers in the first half.

They are now 1-9 for the season, and seven of their losses have featured 100-plus scores for the opposition.

The Bombers' defensive woes were summed up 10 minutes into the second term when Josh Treacy contested a ground ball and handballed to Voss.

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Despite being heavily outnumbered, there was minimal pressure on the two Dockers as Voss snapped his second goal.

Bombers coach Brad Scott was animated at quarter-time after the Dockers kicked the first three goals of the game and closed out the term with a 25-point lead.

Justin Longmuir's side continued to waltz through the second quarter, kicking another five goals to five behinds and taking a 52-point lead at the long break.

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Clearances were 14 apiece at half-time, but the Dockers had kicked 5.3 from that source to nothing from the Bombers.

Archie May finally kicked Essendon's second goal 14 minutes into the third quarter, and a booming 50m shot from Nate Caddy followed for the Bombers two minutes later.

Essendon avoided the humiliation of a huge margin that loomed halfway through the game, but it was small consolation.

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Shai Bolton continued his excellent form this season, amassing 24 possessions and kicking two goals, while fellow on-ballers Caleb Serong and Andrew Brayshaw also shone in the gloom.

Murphy Reid had a team-high 29 possessions for the Dockers and seven inside-50s, also kicking a goal.

Bombers newcomer Sullivan Robey kicked two goals and had five clearances.

Small forward Isaiah Dudley, who snapped a great goal in the first quarter, was able to return to the field after he was crunched in a tackle and limped off in the second quarter.

Rookie puts his hand up

This Dockers side is tough to break into, but summer signing Chris Scerri has shown he's up to the level in his brief chances in the AFL side so far this season. Scerri was recalled on Sunday for his fifth game of the season and added plenty to the Dockers' forward half, laying six tackles and kicking his first AFL goal. Justin Longmuir is spoiled for choice when it comes to pressure forwards, but Scerri has kept his name in the conversation.

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Young Bomber shows his worth again

When Brad Scott talks about the faith he has in the Bombers youth, Sully Robey would be at the top of his list. The 18-year-old has shaken off a pre-season injury and taken to AFL level beautifully, and was one of the few Bombers to impress on Sunday, kicking two goals from 22 disposals to go with five clearances. It's a dark period for the Bombers, but Robey is a shining light.

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ESSENDON 1.3 1.8 3.12 8.13 (61)

WALYALUP 5.4 10.6 13.6 16.8 (104)

GOALS

Essendon: May 2, Caddy 2, Robey 2, Parish, Setterfield

Walyalup: Voss 5, Treacy 2, Bolton 2, Amiss 2, Scerri, Dudley, Jackson, Frederick, Reid

BEST

Essendon: Merrett, Caldwell, Parish, Robey

Walyalup: Voss, Treacy, Reid, Serong, Chapman, Worner, Brayshaw

Crowd: 25,100 at the MCG