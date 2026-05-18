Ahead of his record breaking 433rd AFL game, take a deep dive into the extraordinary numbers from Scott Pendlebury's career

Scott Pendlebury poses during Collingwood's official team photo day at the KGM Centre on January 29, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

COLLINGWOOD champion Scott Pendlebury will break the biggest record in the game when he claims the all-time games played record on Saturday, surpassing the famous 432-game mark set by North Melbourne champion Brent Harvey.

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Numbers don't always tell the full story but, when it comes to the evergreen Pendlebury, the numbers behind his remarkable career make for extraordinary reading.

Read below for some standout numbers, compiled by the AFL's historian.

2

Premierships won (2010 and 2023)

13

Number of years between premierships, the longest gap in VFL/AFL history (record shared with Steele Sidebottom)

1

Norm Smith Medals won (2010 GF replay)

Scott Pendlebury holds the Norm Smith Medal and premiership medallion after the Grand Final between Collingwood and St Kilda in 2010. Picture: AFL Photos

5

E.W. Copeland Trophies won (2011, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016)

14

Number of top-three best-and-fairest finishes - Garry Dempsey (15) has the all-time record

206

Games as Collingwood captain, a club record

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7

Players to have captained their club more than 200 times (Pendlebury, Joel Selwood, Stephen Kernahan, Dick Reynolds, Nick Riewoldt, Ted Whitten and Michael Voss)

6

All-Australian selections (2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2019)

Scott Pendlebury is presented in the All-Australian team during the 2019 Virgin Australia All-Australian awards. Picture: AFL Photos

11

Years in the All-Australian squad (most ever is Lance Franklin with 12)

943

Career coaches' votes - the third most ever behind Gary Ablett jnr (1009) and Patrick Dangerfield (984)

183

Games in which he's polled at least one coaches' vote

10,955

Disposals in his career

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5464

Kicks in his career

5491

Handballs in his career

1711

Tackles in his career

23,069,849

Fans he has played in front of

Scott Pendlebury celebrates with fans after Collingwood's win over Brisbane at MCG in round 23, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

226

Times he has played in front of more than 50,000 fans

100

Number of Friday night games he has played in

225

Career Brownlow votes, the most of any player to never win the award

33

Finals played in, the fourth most ever

Learn More 20:47

61

Number of games he's played in that were decided by less than a goal (28-5-28 record in those games)

4

Number of coaches he's played under (Mick Malthouse, Nathan Buckley, Robert Harvey, Craig McRae)

43

His career-high for disposals, achieved in the 2026 Anzac Day game

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13

Number of seasons in which he's had 500 or more disposals

1819

Number of players to play a game with or against Pendlebury (13.66 per cent of every VFL/AFL player ever)

1708

Number of opponents he's had in his career

176

Number of teammates he's had in his career

65

Number of players to be both a teammate and an opponent of Pendlebury

16

Number of players to play a game against Pendlebury who weren't born when he made his debut (Levi Ashcroft, Hugh Boxshall, Talor Byrne, Harry Dean, Josaia Delana, Josh Dolan, Jacob Farrow, Oliver Hannaford, Xavier Lindsay, Murphy Reid, Sullivan Robey, Chris Scerri, Jobe Shanahan, Dyson Sharp, Alix Tauru and Tobie Travaglia)

Alix Tauru and Tobie Travaglia join St Kilda at the 2024 Telstra AFL Draft. Picture: AFL Photos

6

Number of father-son pairings Pendlebury has played against (Luke and Sam Darcy, Scott and Rhylee West, Peter and Jase Burgoyne, Alwyn Davey snr and jnr, Tyson and Luke Edwards, Daniel and Jesse Motlop)

7

Number of prime ministers during his career

21

Number of seasons he has played in the AFL

273

Number of games he's played in the MCG, the most by any player at a single venue

332

Number of games Pendlebury has played with Steele Sidebottom, the most by any pair of teammates in VFL/AFL history

Scott Pendlebury and Steele Sidebottom celebrate after breaking the record for most games played together during Collingwood's clash against Footscray in round two, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

103

Number of games Pendlebury has played outside Victoria, one of 12 Victorian-based players to play more than 100 games outside Victoria