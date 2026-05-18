COLLINGWOOD champion Scott Pendlebury will break the biggest record in the game when he claims the all-time games played record on Saturday, surpassing the famous 432-game mark set by North Melbourne champion Brent Harvey.
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Numbers don't always tell the full story but, when it comes to the evergreen Pendlebury, the numbers behind his remarkable career make for extraordinary reading.
Read below for some standout numbers, compiled by the AFL's historian.
2
Premierships won (2010 and 2023)
13
Number of years between premierships, the longest gap in VFL/AFL history (record shared with Steele Sidebottom)
1
Norm Smith Medals won (2010 GF replay)
5
E.W. Copeland Trophies won (2011, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016)
14
Number of top-three best-and-fairest finishes - Garry Dempsey (15) has the all-time record
206
Games as Collingwood captain, a club record
7
Players to have captained their club more than 200 times (Pendlebury, Joel Selwood, Stephen Kernahan, Dick Reynolds, Nick Riewoldt, Ted Whitten and Michael Voss)
6
All-Australian selections (2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2019)
11
Years in the All-Australian squad (most ever is Lance Franklin with 12)
943
Career coaches' votes - the third most ever behind Gary Ablett jnr (1009) and Patrick Dangerfield (984)
183
Games in which he's polled at least one coaches' vote
10,955
Disposals in his career
5464
Kicks in his career
5491
Handballs in his career
1711
Tackles in his career
23,069,849
Fans he has played in front of
226
Times he has played in front of more than 50,000 fans
100
Number of Friday night games he has played in
225
Career Brownlow votes, the most of any player to never win the award
33
Finals played in, the fourth most ever
61
Number of games he's played in that were decided by less than a goal (28-5-28 record in those games)
4
Number of coaches he's played under (Mick Malthouse, Nathan Buckley, Robert Harvey, Craig McRae)
43
His career-high for disposals, achieved in the 2026 Anzac Day game
13
Number of seasons in which he's had 500 or more disposals
1819
Number of players to play a game with or against Pendlebury (13.66 per cent of every VFL/AFL player ever)
1708
Number of opponents he's had in his career
176
Number of teammates he's had in his career
65
Number of players to be both a teammate and an opponent of Pendlebury
16
Number of players to play a game against Pendlebury who weren't born when he made his debut (Levi Ashcroft, Hugh Boxshall, Talor Byrne, Harry Dean, Josaia Delana, Josh Dolan, Jacob Farrow, Oliver Hannaford, Xavier Lindsay, Murphy Reid, Sullivan Robey, Chris Scerri, Jobe Shanahan, Dyson Sharp, Alix Tauru and Tobie Travaglia)
6
Number of father-son pairings Pendlebury has played against (Luke and Sam Darcy, Scott and Rhylee West, Peter and Jase Burgoyne, Alwyn Davey snr and jnr, Tyson and Luke Edwards, Daniel and Jesse Motlop)
7
Number of prime ministers during his career
21
Number of seasons he has played in the AFL
273
Number of games he's played in the MCG, the most by any player at a single venue
332
Number of games Pendlebury has played with Steele Sidebottom, the most by any pair of teammates in VFL/AFL history
103
Number of games Pendlebury has played outside Victoria, one of 12 Victorian-based players to play more than 100 games outside Victoria