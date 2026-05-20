Our footy experts have made the call on round 11

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GEELONG is tipped to beat ladder-leading Sydney in round 11, while several teams are getting little love.

Eight of our 12 experts are tipping the Cats to get the better of the Swans at GMHBA Stadium on Saturday.

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With the top of the leaderboard tight, Riley Beveridge has gone against the pack by tipping North Melbourne to bounce back and beat Gold Coast at Marvel Stadium.

Six clubs have adopted Indigenous names for Sir Doug Nicholls Round. They are: Adelaide (Kuwarna), Fremantle (Walyalup), Melbourne (Narrm), Port Adelaide (Yartapuulti), St Kilda (Euro-Yroke) and West Coast (Waalitj Marawar).

Check out the R11 tips below, and don't forget to make your own call via the Official AFL Tipping App. The Official AFL Tipping App is free in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store.

RILEY BEVERIDGE

Hawthorn - 13 points

Essendon

Walyalup

North Melbourne

Geelong

Collingwood

Yartapuulti

Brisbane

Narrm

Last week: 5

Total: 69

NAT EDWARDS

Hawthorn - 10 points

Essendon

Walyalup

Gold Coast

Sydney

Collingwood

Yartapuulti

Brisbane

Narrm

Last week: 6

Total: 69

CHAD WINGARD

Hawthorn - 20 points

Essendon

Walyalup

Gold Coast

Sydney

Collingwood

Yartapuulti

Brisbane

Narrm

Last week: 4

Total: 69

SARAH BLACK

Hawthorn - 16 points

Richmond

Walyalup

Gold Coast

Geelong

Collingwood

Carlton

Brisbane

Narrm

Last week: 5

Total: 68

MATTHEW LLOYD

Hawthorn - 2 points

Essendon

Walyalup

Gold Coast

Geelong

Collingwood

Yartapuulti

Brisbane

Narrm

Last week: 5

Total: 68

NATHAN SCHMOOK

Hawthorn - 15 points

Essendon

Walyalup

Gold Coast

Sydney

Collingwood

Yartapuulti

Brisbane

Naarm

Last week: 6

Total: 68

JOEL PETERSON

Hawthorn - 9 points

Essendon

Walyalup

Gold Coast

Geelong

Collingwood

Yartapuulti

Brisbane

Narrm

Last week: 4

Total: 67

MICHAEL WHITING

Hawthorn - 14 points

Essendon

Walyalup

Gold Coast

Geelong

Collingwood

Yartapuulti

Brisbane

Narrm

Last week: 5

Total: 67

DAMIAN BARRETT

Hawthorn - 4 points

Essendon

Walyalup

Gold Coast

Geelong

Yartapuulti

Collingwood

Brisbane

Narrm

Last week: 6

Total: 66

JOSH GABELICH

Hawthorn – 4 points

Richmond

Walyalup

Gold Coast

Geelong

Collingwood

Yartapuulti

Brisbane

Narrm

Last week: 5

Total: 66

CALLUM TWOMEY

Hawthorn - 20 points

Essendon

Walyalup

Gold Coast

Geelong

Collingwood

Yartapuulti

Brisbane

Narrm

Last week: 6

Total: 66

GEMMA BASTIANI

Hawthorn - 12 points

Essendon

Walyalup

Gold Coast

Sydney

Collingwood

Carlton

Brisbane

Narrm

Last week: 5

Total: 63

TOTALS

Hawthorn 12-0 Kuwarna

Richmond 2-10 Essendon

Walyalup 12-0 Euro-Yroke

North Melbourne 1-11 Gold Coast

Geelong 8-4 Sydney

Collingwood 12-0 Waalitj Marawar

Yartapuulti 10-2 Carlton

Greater Western Sydney 0-12 Brisbane

Western Bulldogs 0-12 Narrm