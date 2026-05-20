Play AFL Tipping in 2026

GEELONG is tipped to beat ladder-leading Sydney in round 11, while several teams are getting little love.

Eight of our 12 experts are tipping the Cats to get the better of the Swans at GMHBA Stadium on Saturday.

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With the top of the leaderboard tight, Riley Beveridge has gone against the pack by tipping North Melbourne to bounce back and beat Gold Coast at Marvel Stadium.

Six clubs have adopted Indigenous names for Sir Doug Nicholls Round. They are: Adelaide (Kuwarna), Fremantle (Walyalup), Melbourne (Narrm), Port Adelaide (Yartapuulti), St Kilda (Euro-Yroke) and West Coast (Waalitj Marawar).

Check out the R11 tips below, and don't forget to make your own call via the Official AFL Tipping App. The Official AFL Tipping App is free in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store.

RILEY BEVERIDGE

Hawthorn - 13 points
Essendon
Walyalup
North Melbourne
Geelong
Collingwood
Yartapuulti
Brisbane
Narrm

Last week: 5
Total: 69

NAT EDWARDS

Hawthorn - 10 points
Essendon
Walyalup
Gold Coast
Sydney
Collingwood
Yartapuulti
Brisbane
Narrm

Last week: 6
Total: 69

CHAD WINGARD

Hawthorn - 20 points
Essendon
Walyalup
Gold Coast
Sydney
Collingwood
Yartapuulti
Brisbane
Narrm

Last week: 4
Total: 69

SARAH BLACK

Hawthorn - 16 points
Richmond
Walyalup
Gold Coast
Geelong
Collingwood
Carlton
Brisbane
Narrm
 

Last week: 5
Total: 68

MATTHEW LLOYD

Hawthorn - 2 points
Essendon
Walyalup
Gold Coast
Geelong
Collingwood
Yartapuulti
Brisbane
Narrm

Last week: 5
Total: 68

NATHAN SCHMOOK

Hawthorn - 15 points
Essendon 
Walyalup 
Gold Coast 
Sydney 
Collingwood 
Yartapuulti 
Brisbane 
Naarm 

Last week: 6
Total: 68

JOEL PETERSON

Hawthorn - 9 points
Essendon
Walyalup
Gold Coast
Geelong
Collingwood
Yartapuulti
Brisbane
Narrm

Last week: 4
Total: 67

MICHAEL WHITING

Hawthorn - 14 points
Essendon
Walyalup
Gold Coast
Geelong
Collingwood
Yartapuulti
Brisbane
Narrm

Last week: 5
Total: 67

DAMIAN BARRETT

Hawthorn - 4 points
Essendon
Walyalup
Gold Coast
Geelong
Yartapuulti
Collingwood 
Brisbane 
Narrm

Last week: 6
Total: 66

JOSH GABELICH

Hawthorn – 4 points
Richmond
Walyalup
Gold Coast
Geelong
Collingwood
Yartapuulti
Brisbane
Narrm

Last week: 5
Total: 66

CALLUM TWOMEY

Hawthorn - 20 points
Essendon
Walyalup
Gold Coast
Geelong
Collingwood
Yartapuulti
Brisbane
Narrm

Last week: 6
Total: 66

GEMMA BASTIANI

Hawthorn - 12 points
Essendon
Walyalup
Gold Coast
Sydney
Collingwood 
Carlton
Brisbane
Narrm

Last week: 5
Total: 63

TOTALS

Hawthorn 12-0 Kuwarna
Richmond 2-10 Essendon
Walyalup 12-0 Euro-Yroke
North Melbourne 1-11 Gold Coast
Geelong 8-4 Sydney
Collingwood 12-0 Waalitj Marawar
Yartapuulti 10-2 Carlton
Greater Western Sydney 0-12 Brisbane
Western Bulldogs 0-12 Narrm