GEELONG is tipped to beat ladder-leading Sydney in round 11, while several teams are getting little love.
Eight of our 12 experts are tipping the Cats to get the better of the Swans at GMHBA Stadium on Saturday.
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With the top of the leaderboard tight, Riley Beveridge has gone against the pack by tipping North Melbourne to bounce back and beat Gold Coast at Marvel Stadium.
Six clubs have adopted Indigenous names for Sir Doug Nicholls Round. They are: Adelaide (Kuwarna), Fremantle (Walyalup), Melbourne (Narrm), Port Adelaide (Yartapuulti), St Kilda (Euro-Yroke) and West Coast (Waalitj Marawar).
Check out the R11 tips below, and don't forget to make your own call via the Official AFL Tipping App. The Official AFL Tipping App is free in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store.
RILEY BEVERIDGE
Hawthorn - 13 points
Essendon
Walyalup
North Melbourne
Geelong
Collingwood
Yartapuulti
Brisbane
Narrm
Last week: 5
Total: 69
NAT EDWARDS
Hawthorn - 10 points
Essendon
Walyalup
Gold Coast
Sydney
Collingwood
Yartapuulti
Brisbane
Narrm
Last week: 6
Total: 69
CHAD WINGARD
Hawthorn - 20 points
Essendon
Walyalup
Gold Coast
Sydney
Collingwood
Yartapuulti
Brisbane
Narrm
Last week: 4
Total: 69
SARAH BLACK
Last week: 5
Total: 68
MATTHEW LLOYD
Hawthorn - 2 points
Essendon
Walyalup
Gold Coast
Geelong
Collingwood
Yartapuulti
Brisbane
Narrm
Last week: 5
Total: 68
NATHAN SCHMOOK
Hawthorn - 15 points
Essendon
Walyalup
Gold Coast
Sydney
Collingwood
Yartapuulti
Brisbane
Naarm
Last week: 6
Total: 68
JOEL PETERSON
Hawthorn - 9 points
Essendon
Walyalup
Gold Coast
Geelong
Collingwood
Yartapuulti
Brisbane
Narrm
Last week: 4
Total: 67
MICHAEL WHITING
Hawthorn - 14 points
Essendon
Walyalup
Gold Coast
Geelong
Collingwood
Yartapuulti
Brisbane
Narrm
Last week: 5
Total: 67
DAMIAN BARRETT
Hawthorn - 4 points
Essendon
Walyalup
Gold Coast
Geelong
Yartapuulti
Collingwood
Brisbane
Narrm
Last week: 6
Total: 66
JOSH GABELICH
Hawthorn – 4 points
Richmond
Walyalup
Gold Coast
Geelong
Collingwood
Yartapuulti
Brisbane
Narrm
Last week: 5
Total: 66
CALLUM TWOMEY
Hawthorn - 20 points
Essendon
Walyalup
Gold Coast
Geelong
Collingwood
Yartapuulti
Brisbane
Narrm
Last week: 6
Total: 66
GEMMA BASTIANI
Hawthorn - 12 points
Essendon
Walyalup
Gold Coast
Sydney
Collingwood
Carlton
Brisbane
Narrm
Last week: 5
Total: 63
TOTALS
Hawthorn 12-0 Kuwarna
Richmond 2-10 Essendon
Walyalup 12-0 Euro-Yroke
North Melbourne 1-11 Gold Coast
Geelong 8-4 Sydney
Collingwood 12-0 Waalitj Marawar
Yartapuulti 10-2 Carlton
Greater Western Sydney 0-12 Brisbane
Western Bulldogs 0-12 Narrm