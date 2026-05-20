A dedicated camera will follow Collingwood champion Scott Pendlebury's every move at the MCG

Scott Pendlebury at the Pendlebury 433 Media Opportunity at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on May 18, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

FOX FOOTY'S coverage of Scott Pendlebury's milestone game will include a dedicated camera that will follow the Collingwood champion's every move at the MCG.

Saturday evening's match between the Magpies and Waalitj Marawar will be the 433rd of Pendlebury's career, which will see him break Brent Harvey's all-time record for games played.

As part of Foxtel's broadcast, they will launch 'Pendles Cam', a dedicated camera feed to let fans watch his every move, from before the opening ball-up to when he leaves the arena after the game.

'Pendles Cam', which will be available on Kayo Sports and Channel 507, will be complemented by Fox Footy's commentary and live scores.

Learn More 06:52

The full broadcast of the match will be shown on Kayo Sports and Channel 504, with the game starting at 4.35pm AEST.

Pendlebury, who will don a special guernsey with his No.10 in gold for the occasion, said this week he was unsure whether he would be nervous or how he would reflect on the milestone.

Scott Pendlebury in his 433 milestone jumper in the week leading up to his milestone game at the MCG. Picture: AFL Photos

But he planned to soak in yet another major game in front of a bumper MCG crowd.

"There'll be a part where I come out here, and I probably look lost or whatever, but I'll just be wandering and just taking it all in," Pendlebury said.

"I don't have too many games left, so I'm gonna enjoy them while I can."