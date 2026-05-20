The teams are in for Thursday night's clash between Hawthorn and Kuwarna at UTAS Stadium

Jack Gunston, Riley Thilthorpe and Calsher Dear. Pictures: AFL Photos

HAWTHORN veteran Jack Gunston will miss a second consecutive game due to a foot issue, with the Hawks making four changes for their clash against Kuwarna in Launceston on Thursday night.

Gunston was on light duties at training this week and will miss the trip south, although the Hawks will welcome back key pair Mabior Chol (hamstring) and Conor Nash (concussion).

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Bailey Macdonald also returns alongside debutant Cam Nairn, while young forward Calsher Dear has been left out again after kicking just one goal in his past three AFL games.

Harry Morrison, Henry Hustwaite and Max Ramsden have also been omitted by coach Sam Mitchell, while Jarman Impey has been named despite training away from the main group this week due to an injury concern.

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The Crows are as expected, with star forward Riley Thilthorpe returning alongside Callum Ah Chee, who has had a long absence due to a hamstring issue.

Isaac Cumming (hamstring) and Luke Pedlar (knee) are both out, while coach Matthew Nicks confirmed earlier on Wednesday that veteran forward Taylor Walker will play in the SANFL this weekend despite recovering from a hamstring issue.

The sixth-placed Hawks are chasing their first win since Anzac Day, while the Crows have moved to eighth after three consecutive wins.

THURSDAY, MAY 21

Hawthorn v Kuwarna at UTAS Stadium, 7.30pm AEST

HAWTHORN

In: M.Chol, C.Nairn, B.Macdonald, C.Nash

Out: H.Morrison (omitted), C.Dear (omitted), H.Hustwaite (omitted), M.Ramsden (omitted)

KUWARNA

In: R.Thilthorpe, C.Ah Chee

Out: L.Pedlar (knee), I.Cumming (hamstring)