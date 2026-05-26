Toby Greene has continued to play through injury since the Sydney Derby

Toby Greene celebrates a goal for GWS against Brisbane in R11, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

GREATER Western Sydney captain Toby Greene has remarkably spent the last five weeks playing with a broken foot after an incident in the Sydney Derby.

Greene fractured the fifth metatarsal in his foot after being stepped on during the Swans' victory over the Giants on April 17, but has soldiered on despite the injury for more than a month.

The fifth metatarsal is the long bone on the outside of the foot, connecting to the little toe.

Greene kicked five goals from 21 disposals in a starring performance in the side's 78-point victory over reigning premier Brisbane on Sunday, including four majors in an extraordinary third quarter.

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It is understood Greene has trained as normal despite carrying the broken foot and will again line up for the Giants in their clash against Melbourne in Alice Springs this weekend.

It is expected the injury will then have time to heal during the side's upcoming bye in round 13.

Greene's decision to play through the broken foot has come amid an injury crisis for the Giants, with 15 players – most of them senior regulars – still on the injury list ahead of this week's clash against the Demons.

That list includes Tom Green, Sam Taylor, Josh Kelly, Lachie Whitfield, Jesse Hogan, Jack Buckley, Leek Aleer, Darcy Jones, Ryan Angwin, Cody Angove, Nick Madden, Xavier O'Halloran and Jake Riccardi.

Greene's future has been the subject of much speculation this season, with the Giants captain now an unrestricted free agent and garnering interest from Victorian clubs including Geelong and Hawthorn.

The Giants have tabled a three-year offer for Greene to stay at the club, running through until 2029 when the skipper will turn 36 years of age, though he's still weighing up a decision on where he plays his football next year and beyond.