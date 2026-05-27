Hawks coach Sam Mitchell is excited to regain midfielder Will Day, who made his return in the VFL last week

Will Day during Box Hill's match against Williamstown on May 22, 2026. Picture: Tim Marks (@tmarksphoto)

FOR ONCE, Will Day feeling like he'd been hit by a truck was a good thing for Hawthorn.

The injury-plagued star midfielder came through his first game of the season without any problems, boosting hopes that he will finally return to the AFL against St Kilda on Thursday night at Marvel Stadium.

Day, one of Hawthorn's most important players, is yet to play senior football this season because of a dislocated shoulder. He was also restricted to six AFL games last season because of injury.

The 24-year-old returned through Box Hill in the VFL last week, delighting the Hawks.

"He's on the way back, so what we do with him from a management point of view, he's excited to be back playing footy," coach Sam Mitchell said.

"Even the soreness post-game, he said that feeling – 'in a sense, I missed it'.

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"That feeling's horrible, you wake up the morning after a game and you feel like you've been run over by a truck. He hadn't felt that for a while, but he said 'that hit me with the full force', so I was pleased to have him back playing.

"(But) in all of the parts that matter, he's fine."

While Day's return will bolster the Hawks at some stage, Mitchell said he is not the brown and gold saviour.

"Adding talent back into your group is always important, but we would like to think we don't rely on individual players too much," he said.

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"It's a bit of a risky way to plan your strategy. So he's a very good player, and we love having him out there.

"Can we not win games without Will Day? Well, of course we can. And are we better with him in? Of course we are.

"So he's a player who's going to be important for us when the right time comes."

After its excellent win over Adelaide last week, Hawthorn comes up against Ross Lyon's Saints at Marvel Stadium.

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"It doesn't feel like there are any easy weeks in the AFL," Mitchell said.

"If you look at the results of last week, I don't know how everyone's tipping is going, but it's quite a difficult year.

"We see the Saints, they're in front in the last quarter against Fremantle in Perth. They're playing some really good footy.

"Ross's sides are historically really difficult to play against. The potency at the moment with the way they're playing has been first class."