Melbourne's 'home game' record in Alice Springs continues to go in the wrong direction after a belting from GWS

Toby Greene celebrates the round 12 match between Melbourne and GWS at TIO Traeger Park, May 31, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

IT WASN'T quite the full-blown Orange Tsunami we saw last week, but a steady, ominous orange-tinted tide rolled into Alice Springs, with Greater Western Sydney retreating home with a 49-point win over Melbourne.

It's the first time this year the Giants have managed to string together two consecutive wins, while the 19.5 (119) to 9.16 (70) result takes a flat and inaccurate Melbourne to four straight losses in the red centre.

DEMONS v GIANTS Full match coverage and stats

But GWS – which already has a lengthy injury list – will be sweating on how veteran Stephen Coniglio pulls up from the game, having sat out the second half with hamstring awareness.

The Demons struggled badly with their mid-forward connection, with a number of awry kicks where the forwards either watched the ball sail over their heads or drop far too short, having been caught on the back foot not leading for the ball.

The inside-50 count finished at 62-46 Melbourne's way, despite falling 49 points short.

The Giants got out to a flier, booting two goals in the space of three minutes from just seven disposals, while the Demons had only managed five touches in the same period.

Melbourne stabilised, peppering inside 50, and Latrelle Pickett was extremely unlucky not to record a goal, his shot bouncing at right angles on the line. Cousin Kozzy had seemed to reserve the luck for himself, an absolute pearler kicked minutes later from the boundary line, but it was one of the few red-and-blue highlights for the day.

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While far from the worst offender, Max Gawn's attempted clearing kick from defence in the second term – under no pressure – was symbolic of Melbourne's poor ball use, kicking a loopy ball which the diminutive Harvey Thomas was able to intercept with ease inside 50, converting his goal.

Gawn then followed up with an accidental smother of Harry Sharp's shot on goal, instinctively reaching for the footy and touching it on the way through.

GWS built out a 25-point lead late in the second term, but the Dees managed to scrape it back to 12 at the main break.

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The Giants were disciplined in their full-ground defence, not allowing Melbourne to get much drive going out of the backline and managing to find plenty of space on their own rebound, with Lachie Ash leading the way.

Finn Callaghan brought his own footy, continuing his strong season with 31 disposals, two goals and plenty of clearing kicks from the contest, while Jake Stringer was a key conduit across half forward.

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In the absence of key forwards Jesse Hogan (hip) and Jake Riccardi (ankle), the versatile Leek Aleer played forward-ruck, proving to have far too much leap for Melbourne's reserve ruck, Jacob van Rooyen, and occasionally catching Gawn himself flat-footed.

The Giants continued to pile on the pressure in the third term, kicking five goals to two, as Callum Brown popped up for a cameo and Toby Bedford had some fun against his former team.

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Harry Petty battled a foot complaint throughout the game but played it out, while star Giants key back Sam Taylor sent a scare through supporters in his first game for the season, but it turned out to be cramp.

Clayton Oliver meets his old mates

Four-time Melbourne best and fairest Oliver came up against his old Demons mates for the first time in the somewhat off-Broadway surrounds of Alice Springs. It was a slow start for the former Dee, with just two touches in the first quarter. Oliver's replacement in the midfield, ex-Saint Jack Steele, was keeping a close eye on him, but it wasn't an overly antagonistic tag by any stretch, just a head-to-head battle. The in-form Giant built into the game, finishing with 28 disposals and seven clearances.

Bayley Fritsch and Clayton Oliver after the round 12 match between Melbourne and GWS at TIO Traeger Park, May 31, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

Kozzy Pickett brings the crowd to its feet

He's been the most popular player in town this weekend – and very generous with his time with fans – and Kozzy Pickett was the one everyone was waiting to shine. He delivered in front of the Melbourne faithful with a stunning, curling goal in the first quarter. Chasing the ball to the boundary line, he scooped it up, balanced and kicked truly in the space of two steps in a piece of football artistry, celebrating with the crowd.

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Footy hits the red centre

Melbourne has been playing games in Alice Springs for over a decade, and it’s a well-run machine these days. The pre-game ceremony included a moment of silence for club legend Neale Daniher and local Kumanjayi Little Baby, and a performance by Tingkabee Dance Group. While most of the Demons' traditional community outreach clinics were cancelled due to a diphtheria outbreak in remote communities surrounding Alice Springs, plenty of locals were able to travel into town and watch their heroes in action, including one enterprising couple who were very comfortable in their camp chairs on the hill, wearing their Big Freeze beanies perched on top of straw sun hats in the 27-degree heat.

MELBOURNE 3.4 6.8 8.12 9.16 (70)

GREATER WESTERN SYDNEY 4.0 9.2 14.3 19.5 (119)

GOALS

Melbourne: Mihocek 3, K.Pickett, Jefferson, L.Pickett, Rivers, Sparrow, Steele

Greater Western Sydney: Brown 3, Greene 3, Gruzewski 3, Callaghan 2, Bedford 2, Thomas 2, Cadman, Gothard, Stringer, Briggs

BEST

Melbourne: Steele, K.Pickett, Rivers, Bowey, Gawn, Tholstrop

Greater Western Sydney: Callaghan, Ash, Oliver, Whitfield, Idun, Thomas

INJURIES

Melbourne: Petty (foot)

Greater Western Sydney: Coniglio (hamstring awareness)

Crowd: 6,374 at TIO Traegar Park

To find out more about the Top End, go to www.tourismandeventsnt.com.au.

The Territory’s AFL games are supported by the Northern Territory Government through Tourism and Events NT.