The teams for Sunday's round 12 matches are in

Brody Mihocek, Sam Taylor and Elijah Tsatas. Pictures: AFL Photos

MELBOURNE has added firepower including veteran key forward Brody Mihocek, Greater Western Sydney defender Sam Taylor will play his first game of the season and young Essendon midfielder Elijah Tsatas has been recalled for his first game since Anzac Day.

Mihocek joins speedster Latrelle Pickett and defender Andy Moniz-Wakefield in the side to face the Giants in Alice Springs on Sunday, with injured backs Jake Lever and Changkuoth Jiath out along with omitted ruck Max Heath.

>> KEEP SCROLLING TO SEE THE FULL TEAMS OR CLICK HERE

Taylor, who suffered a severe hamstring injury while playing in the AAMI AFL Origin game in February, comes in for his first game of 2026 alongside veteran wing Lachie Whitfield and key defender Leek Aleer.

Jake Riccardi (ankle) is among the Giants' outs and could miss months as he recovers from surgery on his syndesmosis injury.

Over in Perth, former No.5 draft pick Tsatas will play his first senior game in a month as the Bombers take on West Coast in their opening match under interim coach Dean Solomon.

Tsatas is one of five injury-enforced changes after a torrid Dreamtime at the 'G loss to Richmond last round. Will Setterfield, Nik Cox and Saad El-Hawli are among the inclusions replacing sore quintet Andy McGrath, Mason Redman, Sam Durham, Jye Caldwell and Matt Guelfi.

The Eagles will go in unchanged after their narrow loss to Collingwood at the MCG last weekend.

Learn More 20:44

SUNDAY, MAY 31

Melbourne v Greater Western Sydney at TIO Traeger Park, 2.45pm ACST

MELBOURNE

In: B.Mihocek, L.Pickett, A.Moniz-Wakefield

Out: J.Lever (concussion), C.Jiath (general soreness), M.Heath (omitted)

GREATER WESTERN SYDNEY

In: S.Taylor, L.Whitfield, L.Aleer

Out: J.Buckley (hamstring), J.Riccardi (ankle), H.Oliver (omitted)

West Coast v Essendon at Optus Stadium, 5.20pm AWST

WEST COAST

In: Nil

Out: Nil

ESSENDON

In: M.Kondogiannis, N.Cox, E.Tsatas, W.Setterfield, S.El-Hawli

Out: A.McGrath (jaw), M.Redman (knee), S.Durham (concussion), J.Caldwell (ankle), M.Guelfi (hamstring)