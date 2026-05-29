A week of upheaval has continued at Essendon ahead of the Bombers' clash with West Coast

Ben Jacobs after being appointed Essendon assistant coach ahead of the 2023 season. Picture: Essendon FC

THE CHANGES at Essendon have continued after Brad Scott's sacking as senior coach, with midfield assistant coach Ben Jacobs and psychologist Ben Robbins departing on Friday.

Both Jacobs and Robbins joined the Bombers in late 2022 when Scott was hired as senior coach.

Brent Stanton will assume Jacobs' duties as midfield assistant coach ahead of Sunday's game against West Coast at Optus Stadium.

Jacobs played 90 games for North Melbourne from 2011-2018 under Scott's coaching, while Robbins was a former teammate of Scott's at Brisbane and also worked as a leadership consultant under Scott at North.

Scott departed the Bombers on Tuesday after winning just one of his past 24 games in charge, including a club-record 17-game losing streak that ended with the Dons' surprise win over Melbourne in round five.

Jacobs and Robbins are close allies of Brad Scott and leave immediately before the Bombers head to Perth to face the Eagles. There's been confusion this week on responsibilities in the coaching group. https://t.co/4KuUk4fPq3 — Callum Twomey (@CalTwomey) May 29, 2026

But the results did not improve from there and the club's board acted after last Friday night's loss to Richmond in the annual Dreamtime at the 'G clash.

Learn More 39:05

Just hours after Scott's departure was made public, Essendon champion and former coach James Hird put his hand up for the job, saying if he was the best person for the job, then he "absolutely" wanted to do it.

Two experienced senior coaches and potential candidates for the vacant Bombers role, Ken Hinkley and Adam Simpson, were quick to say they would go through the process for the Essendon job unless the club declared whether or not it intended to appoint Hird.